Tremper baseball team will play for share of Southeast Conference title today

The Tremper baseball team will play for a share of the Southeast Conference title today.
The Trojans set up the opportunity in the rubber match of a key three-game SEC series with Oak Creek on Thursday, using a five-run first inning as a springboard to a 10-7 win at Oak Creek East Middle School and a 2-1 series victory overall.
Tremper, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, improved to 17-3 in SEC play (21-4 overall) and moved within a half-game of third-ranked Franklin, which completed a three-game sweep of Racine Case on Thursday to finish its SEC schedule 18-3. Oak Creek, ranked No. 17, finished 15-6 in the conference.
The Trojans have one SEC game left, a make-up today at 4:30 against last-place Racine Park at Andy Smith Field. With a win, Tremper would share the SEC title with Franklin.
Will Esposito had a key two-run single Thursday in Tremper's five-run top of the first, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs, Jalani Hudnall went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Ryan McGonegle drove in three runs and scored one and Ivan Jake scored twice.
On the mound, Hudnall and Riley Dutton, with the help of their defense, worked in and out of jams throughout the game. Hudnall started and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts, then Dutton was credited with the win in four innings of relief. He allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
"Jalani and Riley were the epitome of toughness on the mound," Tremper coach John Matera said. "They didn’t flinch. They kept battling and helped get us the 21 outs needed to reach the finish line."
Tremper also kept the pressure on after the big first inning, adding a run in the second, three in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
"I’m proud that, after we built that early five-run lead, we didn't coast," Matera said. "The kids kept attacking their at-bats, and we needed every run."
After today's game, Tremper will enter the WIAA Division-1 playoffs as a No. 1 seed and has a bye through the regional semifinals. The Trojans will then host either fourth-seeded Racine Horlick or fifth-seeded Case in the regional finals on Thursday.