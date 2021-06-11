Tremper baseball team will play for share of Southeast Conference title today

The Tremper baseball team will play for a share of the Southeast Conference title today.

The Trojans set up the opportunity in the rubber match of a key three-game SEC series with Oak Creek on Thursday, using a five-run first inning as a springboard to a 10-7 win at Oak Creek East Middle School and a 2-1 series victory overall.

Tremper, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, improved to 17-3 in SEC play (21-4 overall) and moved within a half-game of third-ranked Franklin, which completed a three-game sweep of Racine Case on Thursday to finish its SEC schedule 18-3. Oak Creek, ranked No. 17, finished 15-6 in the conference.

The Trojans have one SEC game left, a make-up today at 4:30 against last-place Racine Park at Andy Smith Field. With a win, Tremper would share the SEC title with Franklin.

Will Esposito had a key two-run single Thursday in Tremper's five-run top of the first, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs, Jalani Hudnall went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Ryan McGonegle drove in three runs and scored one and Ivan Jake scored twice.