Tremper boys advance to regional semis with win over Racine Park, matchup at Bradford next

But on Wednesday night, Park couldn’t figure out Tremper, which watched Cardona run the show and get to the rim, adding three 3-pointers in the process.

Sophomore Will Starks added 13 points, senior Preston Chamberlain scored 12 and senior Keondai Hamilton added 10 for the Trojans.

Morris knows his squad must now take care of business in the city before entertaining the idea of a return to sectionals. The Trojans reached the sectional finals for the first time since 2006 last season before it was ended due to the pandemic.

Interestingly enough, Tremper went 1-1 against both Bradford and Indian Trail this season. The Hawks defeated the Red Devils in two of their three meetings.

“They have a talented, athletic, underrated team. They’ve been playing really great as of late,” Morris said of Bradford. “I think they’re going to be a tough team to beat. I think they are the team to beat."

Allen, meanwhile, believes strongly that Park is on its way to success next season.

He said it was hard to have only three weeks of practice before having to play an experienced, battle-tested squad like Tremper.