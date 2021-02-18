Tremper boys advance to regional semis with win over Racine Park, matchup at Bradford next

For all the hitches and glitches thrown into this academic year's high school sports calendar, it all set up one heck of a "battle for Kenosha" in the WIAA Division-1 boys basketball playoffs.
The heavily localized regionals mean that — with Tremper's 72-59 victory over Racine Park on Wednesday in a regional quarterfinal at Tremper — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail must go through each other just to reach sectionals.
Over in another regional bracket, Central — moved up to Division-1 this postseason due to the number of teams that opted out — is a No. 1 seed, so if the Falcons win their regional, they could very well face a Kenosha school in sectionals after the regional champions are re-seeded.
Indeed, boys basketball is alive and well through the pandemic in the county, and this weekend will separate the men from the boys.
Trojans advance
Tremper had its regional quarterfinal against Park delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the snow, and the Trojans made sure they'd stay in the Kenosha mix for the weekend.
Senior Trey Cardona led all scorers and four Trojans in double figures with 19 points, as third-seeded Tremper knocked off sixth-seeded Park to advance to a crosstown showdown in a regional semifinal Friday night at second-seeded Bradford, which had a bye in the regional quarterfinals.
Indian Trail, which also had a quarterfinal bye, is the No. 1 seed in the regional and hosts fourth-seeded Racine Case — which edged fifth-seeded Racine Horlick, 70-67, in their quarterfinal Wednesday night — in the other regional semifinal Friday night.
That means Tremper must beat Bradford on Friday and potentially Indian Trail on Saturday to make it to sectionals.
The unprecedented schedule and season is making life more difficult, but Tremper looked like a well-oiled machine Wednesday to earn a great opportunity against its crosstown rival after not even starting the season until Jan. 4.
“We were just happy with our players withstanding the runs,” first-year Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. “This team was at a disadvantage all season. With starting late, not being able to practice 5-on-5."
It was an even later start for Park, as the Panthers didn't begin playing until late January and finished their season 0-8 under second-year coach Tray Allen.
“This coach is in his second year, and he’s building up the program," Morris said. "He coached travel basketball with Butler Elite (longtime NBA player and Racine native Caron Butler), and he knows what he’s doing. He got a chance to coach some college players, and he coached at a high level with those guys.”
Balanced attack
But on Wednesday night, Park couldn’t figure out Tremper, which watched Cardona run the show and get to the rim, adding three 3-pointers in the process.
Sophomore Will Starks added 13 points, senior Preston Chamberlain scored 12 and senior Keondai Hamilton added 10 for the Trojans.
Morris knows his squad must now take care of business in the city before entertaining the idea of a return to sectionals. The Trojans reached the sectional finals for the first time since 2006 last season before it was ended due to the pandemic.
Interestingly enough, Tremper went 1-1 against both Bradford and Indian Trail this season. The Hawks defeated the Red Devils in two of their three meetings.
“They have a talented, athletic, underrated team. They’ve been playing really great as of late,” Morris said of Bradford. “I think they’re going to be a tough team to beat. I think they are the team to beat."
Allen, meanwhile, believes strongly that Park is on its way to success next season.
He said it was hard to have only three weeks of practice before having to play an experienced, battle-tested squad like Tremper.
“We have a lot of new kids,” Allen said. “We had one come from Minnesota and one from California. They sat out last year and were able to finally play this year."
Allen said Tremper is well-coached and does the small things right.
“They can score,” he said. “They get the loose balls. They have guys that can shoot the ball. They just do things the right way.
“I tell the kids don’t take things for granted. This is the weirdest season ever. They could’ve easily quit. But we learned some life lessons. Stay committed, stay together. ... They fought through it. It’s about just working hard, regardless of the situation.”