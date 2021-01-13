Tremper boys defeat Bradford in return of basketball to KUSD

'Lot of uncertainty'

Bradford head coach Greg Leech, who once had Morris on his staff, was simply happy to see his guys take the court again.

“There’s been a lot of uncertainty. We started in November with three practices, then they shut it down,” Leech said.

“We tried to keep them involved with virtual stuff. We practiced knowing they would shut things down. We tried to keep them involved by sending them offense and defense schemes. We have two kids that have varsity experience.

“It has been a heck of a roller-coaster ride. They’re happy to be playing. A lot of the state has been playing. We have tried to be positive and tell them we’ll get the same opportunity as every other team. They wanted some kind of basketball.”

In terms of Tuesday night, Leech said the the Red Devils didn’t give the effort necessary to win, as they got in early foul trouble.

“We were out of position, so we were making fouls,” Leech added. “Our margin of error is small, so we can’t have a game where a team outplays us for 33 minutes.”

For Morris, this season is about just playing, and the Trojans haven’t forgotten what happened 10 months ago.