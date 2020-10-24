 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tremper boys volleyball team wins regional title
View Comments
High School Boys Volleyball

Tremper boys volleyball team wins regional title

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys VBall 3

The Tremper boys volleyball team, shown earlier this season, defeated Wilmot in a WIAA regional final on Friday night.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The third-seeded Tremper boys volleyball team posted a 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23 victory at sixth-seeded Wilmot in a WIAA regional final on Friday night.

The Trojans advance to the sectional semifinals for another shot at second-seeded Indian Trail, which received a forfeit win over seventh-seeded Bradford on Friday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks beat the Trojans twice during the regular season in winning the Southeast Conference title, but now Tremper gets another chance.

The winner advances to the sectional finals to play the winner of Tuesday's sectional semifinal match between fourth-seeded Burlington and top-seeded Central in Paddock Lake.

"We came out strong in the first game but shot ourselves in the foot dropping the second set," Tremper coach Justice Morgan said of Friday's win. "We made mental errors that Wilmot was able to take advantage of and keep it close. We fought hard to overcome the shift in momentum and came out with the victory.

"We face Indian Trail once again Tuesday night, and we're ready to put an end to our losing streak against them. We won't accept defeat a third time, simple as that.

Leading the Trojans on Friday were Kane Palmer (two aces, 43 assists), Torin Byrnes (one ace, 12 kills, two blocks), Josh Krueger (three aces, 11 kills), Tristan Preuss (four blocks), Ashton Valentine (nine kills, five blocks) and Wyatt Modory (eight kills, six blocks).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bradford’s Dan Rossman talks about the win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert