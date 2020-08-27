Tremper, CLS, St. Joseph earn WIAA distinction

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tremper, Christian Life and St. Joseph were three of the 46 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the WIAA Award of Excellence in 2019-20, the WIAA announced this week.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.

John Matera is the athletic director at Tremper, Troy Tennyson is the athletic director at Christian Life and Dave Witthun is the athletic director at St. Joseph.

Read the news release: "Schools and athletic administrators experienced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and the cancelation of high school activities in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the fall Area Meetings, which will be conducted virtually, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

The criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence include: