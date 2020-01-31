Tremper girls hold off Hawks

Indian Trail was 11-for-28 from the free-throw line, including a key stretch when the Hawks missed four straight with just a four-point deficit late in the contest.

The teams went to the locker room at halftime knotted at 20-20 and were tied again at 24-24 with 15:18 left in the game when Tremper reeled off eight straight points.

Sophomore Kate Keckeisen and Kasianowicz knocked down 3-pointers, followed by a drive through traffic and a layup by senior Brianna Pacetti (13 points).

The Hawks battled back within four on a steal and a layup by senior Kelsey Cornell, but that was as close as Indian Trail would get.

Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke was pleased with his team's pressure defense at times, but because of its offensive struggles, those moments didn't come as often as he would have liked.

"Ideally, we wanted to press the whole game, and that was no secret," he said. "We were able to get some shots to go in the first half and were able to press, but you have to make shots to press. We went through a stretch without making any field goals, and that hurt us."

Junior Brooke Clements led Tremper with 16 points.