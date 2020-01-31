Tremper girls hold off Hawks

First-year Tremper girls basketball coach Lynell Collins has started to see steady improvements from his young team.
And on Friday, the Trojans put those on display.
Tremper pulled away late from visiting Indian Trail and secured its second Southeast Conference win of the year at the free-throw line in a 53-44 victory in the first of a girls-boys twinbill.
The win improved the Trojans to 4-14 overall and 2-9 in the SEC, while Indian Trail fell to 7-11 and 4-7.
"We've been talking about getting better every game, and the girls have been improving every game," Collins said. "I started seeing it the last game or two when I started to see the tables turn and they started to get it.
"The turnovers started coming down, and we started hitting shots. We've been working on skill building and trying to make sure the girls are developing their skills. It showed today. They played tough, they played great defense, they followed the game plan and we prevailed."
With a five-point lead at 44-39 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left, Tremper freshman Madison Kasianowicz came up with perhaps the play of the game.
Kasianowicz (12 points) drove strong through the lane, was fouled and knocked down the free throw to extend the lead to eight points in the blink of an eye.
"I love Maddie," Collins said. "Maddie comes to practice every day and plays hard. It's starting to show at the end of the season. At the beginning of the season, I knew she was playing, but I was trying to figure out exactly where we wanted to play her.
"We're developing her into our point guard, and she's doing a great job of leading our team, getting everybody involved and getting herself involved. She's a very unselfish kid who works hard. It's going to pay off for her in the long run."
But Indian Trail wasn't about to go away that easy.
Junior Kalina Winslow, who led all scorers with 21 points, knocked down a 3-pointer from the side, and after a baseline drive by sophomore Lauryn Johnson (seven points), the Trojans' lead was just four with 1:09 remaining.
That was the end of the offense for Indian Trail, however, as Tremper closed out the game with a 5-of-8 effort from the free-throw line to seal the deal.
For the game, Tremper was 16-for-35 — but its effort from the charity stripe down the stretch was key, Collins said.
"Last game, we lost by 20, but we missed 15 free throws and 10 layups," he said. "That was a big part of the game. We've worked on making sure we're making free throws in practice, not just shooting them. I think that paid off for us big today."
Indian Trail was 11-for-28 from the free-throw line, including a key stretch when the Hawks missed four straight with just a four-point deficit late in the contest.
The teams went to the locker room at halftime knotted at 20-20 and were tied again at 24-24 with 15:18 left in the game when Tremper reeled off eight straight points.
Sophomore Kate Keckeisen and Kasianowicz knocked down 3-pointers, followed by a drive through traffic and a layup by senior Brianna Pacetti (13 points).
The Hawks battled back within four on a steal and a layup by senior Kelsey Cornell, but that was as close as Indian Trail would get.
Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke was pleased with his team's pressure defense at times, but because of its offensive struggles, those moments didn't come as often as he would have liked.
"Ideally, we wanted to press the whole game, and that was no secret," he said. "We were able to get some shots to go in the first half and were able to press, but you have to make shots to press. We went through a stretch without making any field goals, and that hurt us."
Junior Brooke Clements led Tremper with 16 points.
"Early on, we got some good looks and good shots that just didn't fall," VanDyke said. "We didn't make our free throws. Obviously, give a ton of credit to Tremper. I thought they mixed and matched their defenses really well. We knew they were going to play some zone and some man coming in.
"I thought we got quality looks. They didn't go. We didn't make a lot of free throws. Tremper is a gritty team. You don't want to let them hang around. We let them hang around, and they beat us. All the credit to them. They played well."
Another factor, both coaches said, was Tremper's offensive rebounding. Junior Lizzy Karman led the charge in the first half, but there were others who contributed as well, Collins said.
"Lizzy came in and played big in the first half," he said. "We got back into the game. She played great. (Sophomore) Meghan Ignarski, (sophomore) Megan Jankowski played great. (Junior) Zipporah (Gordan) is always hustling."