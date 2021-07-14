Tremper grad, former Carthage pitcher DeLabio signs as free agent with Astros organization

Tremper graduate and former Carthage College pitcher Jacob DeLabio will get his shot at professional baseball.
Though DeLabio wasn't selected in the 20 rounds of this week's Major League Baseball Draft, which started Sunday and concluded Tuesday, on Wednesday he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros organization.
The Carthage athletic department announced the signing in a news release. DeLabio played with the Firebirds for two seasons, not including the 2020 campaign that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He transferred to Carthage prior to the 2019 season after two years at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois.
"The Astros called pretty much right after the draft (Tuesday) night, and at the end of the day I just wanted an opportunity," DeLabio in the release. "I think the Astros are a good fit for me, and I'm just excited to play baseball every day."
DeLabio, a hard-throwing 6-foot-5 right-hander, made 17 appearances with a 3.47 ERA for Carthage in 2021, striking out 56 batters over 36.1 innings. The 2016 Tremper graduate accumulated six saves and picked up a win in his lone start of the season.
"I'm really happy for him," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt IV said. "He worked his tail off, put in the work, and he really deserves it."
DeLabio said he was grateful for the opportunity to pitch at his hometown college for a couple seasons.
"When I got to Carthage, it was nice to have a coaching staff with Augie and his assistants. They never gave up on me," DeLabio said. "They stuck with me and they helped a lot. It gave me confidence."
DeLabio also spent time during his summers in college pitching for the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League in front of a hometown crowd at Simmons Field.
After graduating from Carthage this past spring, DeLabio played with the Mahoning Valley (Ohio) Scrappers of the MLB Draft League, totaling 24.2 innings in 17 appearances with a 1.46 ERA. His 43 strikeouts ranked fourth in the league this summer.
DeLabio is the 13th former Carthage player to sign with a major-league franchise, according to baseball-reference.com. He'll be the first to play for an MLB franchise since Jeff Livek pitched for the New York Yankees organization in 2007.