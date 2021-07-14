Tremper grad, former Carthage pitcher DeLabio signs as free agent with Astros organization

Tremper graduate and former Carthage College pitcher Jacob DeLabio will get his shot at professional baseball.

Though DeLabio wasn't selected in the 20 rounds of this week's Major League Baseball Draft, which started Sunday and concluded Tuesday, on Wednesday he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros organization.

The Carthage athletic department announced the signing in a news release. DeLabio played with the Firebirds for two seasons, not including the 2020 campaign that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He transferred to Carthage prior to the 2019 season after two years at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois.

"The Astros called pretty much right after the draft (Tuesday) night, and at the end of the day I just wanted an opportunity," DeLabio in the release. "I think the Astros are a good fit for me, and I'm just excited to play baseball every day."

DeLabio, a hard-throwing 6-foot-5 right-hander, made 17 appearances with a 3.47 ERA for Carthage in 2021, striking out 56 batters over 36.1 innings. The 2016 Tremper graduate accumulated six saves and picked up a win in his lone start of the season.

"I'm really happy for him," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt IV said. "He worked his tail off, put in the work, and he really deserves it."