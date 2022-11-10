Tremper grad leads UWM women's soccer to NCAA tournament

Haley Johnson is having herself an unforgettable final season for the UW-Milwaukee (UWM) women's soccer team.

The fifth-year senior is a Tremper graduate and is leading the Panthers and the Horizon League in points with eight goals and three assists, and her stellar play has lifted her squad to the NCAA tournament, which opens today against the No. 6-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

Johnson was named first team all-Horizon League and Horizon League All-Academic, and her team won the league championship and the Horizon League tournament, which qualified the Panthers for the big dance.

Johnson, who is completing her final year of her Master’s degree for Clinical Mental Health Counseling, has advanced to the NCAA tournament all five seasons of her career.