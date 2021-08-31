Tremper graduate Drew Raucina moving up the ladder as a scout with NFL's Chicago Bears

It seems rather fitting that Tremper graduate Drew Raucina holds a college degree in architecture from UW-Milwaukee.
Though he’s not currently in the profession of building structures, Raucina certainly has his hands in creating a finished product. His ongoing construction project comes on the National Football League stage and is all about players instead of plywood.
Raucina, 36, is entering his fourth season as a scout with the Chicago Bears, and he recently began a new role with the storied franchise in a full-time role on the college side of things.
To say his journey has been uneven would be right on the point — but that’s the effort it took to get him where he is today.
“I grew up playing sports and always liked competition,” Raucina said from Minnesota last week, where he was on a scouting trip. “I think that, not playing sports once you leave high school or (go) to a (college), it’s the fall time and you’re not playing football any more or in organized sports. I think that was the starting point.
Drew Raucina headshot
Raucina
“You realize how much you miss that and how much you want to get back into the sports field. That’s really where I feel like the passion started. It’s always been there, but really to just get back into sports and make a career out if it, I think that’s where it began.”
Raucina was the first to admit his college studies weren’t always at the top of his to-do list. When there’s college games, film and the NFL Draft to think about, who can blame him?
“The whole time (in college), I would say I was obsessed with watching tape that I could find on the internet on players, monitoring the NFL Draft,” Raucina said. “I also just kind of watched what I thought of a guy and where he would get drafted. That kind of started on my own.
“I would be more focused on that, to be honest, than what I was supposed to be doing in school.”
First break
The journey to the NFL started with a big risk, Raucina said, but one he took without hesitation.
At the time of his first chance with the Northwestern University football program, Raucina had a stable job with Snap-on credit in Libertyville, Ill., where he worked as a financial account manager for three years.
But when an opportunity to work as a football intern — unpaid with no health insurance — arose, Raucina took quite the leap of faith, jumped at the chance and never looked back.
In his late 20s at the time, that was not easy, but it was necessary to get where he wanted to be, Raucina said, and there wasn’t any magical formula to making that work.
“Just hard work,” he said. “That’s the one thing I’ve always had, is that I’m going to outwork anybody. Taking that opportunity, you have to be confident, you have to believe in yourself. There was no other choice. I was going to make this work, because this is my passion.”
About two years later, another opportunity presented itself, this time at Mississippi State in a similar role, but also with the same situation.
And that meant another move, with once again no guarantee of making any money — but true to form, Raucina, who turned 30 during his five seasons on campus at Mississippi State, didn’t think twice.
“It was an opportunity that would be having to take a step back,” he said. “It would be purely volunteer, but it would be a better role. I again had to do the same process. I picked up and just moved to Mississippi. I thought it was a no-brainer position.”
During Raucina’s time with the school, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was on the team, and at one point, Mississippi State was the top-ranked team in the nation.
When Raucina left Mississippi State for his current post with the Bears, he was serving as the school’s assistant director of scouting and as its NFL pro liaison. His responsibilities in the NFL role included setting up visits for professional personnel, giving them background on the team and eligible draft prospects and making sure they got into contact with the right people.
“I did that for several years, and that was a great experience, too, getting to know the NFL guys,” Raucina said.
Raucina said he met his wife, Diana, who hails from Latvia, at a football game while he was on campus.
With a transient profession like being a scout, having a supportive partner is critical, he said.
“She’s amazing,” Raucina said. “Extremely understanding, extremely patient, and the main thing is she’s extremely supportive of anything. That’s the key.”
Next stop, NFL
In 2018, Raucina finally landed a chance with the NFL and the Bears, but to do that, he had to compete with five other scouts, who went through a whole training camp to prove their mettle.
And he came out on top to secure a professional landing spot doing what he loves. In his first three seasons, Raucina handled in-house pro work with some college work before he was moved to his current role.
Raucina is responsible for scouting Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. There currently are 20 scouts who work with the team, including some on the national scene and directors, along with the professional scouting side. He will spend a lot of time on the road in this role, Raucina said, as he meets with prospects throughout his territory.
The scouting game really doesn’t have much of an offseason, either, other then the end of June and into early July before training camp begins.
But even during those few days and weeks, the wheels are always spinning to the next draft class, Raucina said.
“A lot of times, you’re already doing work to make sure you’re ahead of the game come summertime,” he said. “There’s a little bit of a break, but it’s almost immediate that your mind is going to the next class or the future.”
Seeing a college athlete he’s scouted blossom into a quality NFL player is perhaps one of the most satisfying parts of the job, Raucina said.
And in the end, while he wants that person to flourish with his current employer, that satisfaction isn’t limited to just the Bears.
“To me, it’s a big part of what you do,” Raucina said. “You put that work in. You’re passionate about the whole process, so you want to find somebody, and them ending up being a good player for you or they end up having a good career if you’re not able to get them, that’s important. That’s what it’s really all about.”
It’s also key to not give up on a college player without being certain, because the growth a young man can achieve between the ages of 18 and 22 can be quite substantial.
Raucina has seen such a situation unfold during his career.
“There’s just so much growth potential,” he said. “There’s guys who show up, and depending on where they’re coming from, they might have never lifted (weights), eaten right or had any type of training. There’s a huge amount of growth that goes by the time they’re 21, 22 years old, and they can look entirely different.
“We had guys who showed up at Mississippi State at 200 pounds, and within the end of their first year, they’re up to almost 290. It’s just a dramatic change. You have to keep that in your mind, remember there’s a lot of growth here. This player can be a lot better.”
Next step?
Raucina said he understands the natural progression for someone in a position such as his, and he’s sometimes asked if becoming an NFL general manager is on the horizon at some point.
Whether that happens is out of his hands, he said.
“Really for me, it’s (just about) the job at hand right now,” Raucina said. “You want to do a good job. For me, now it’s college football, so I want to make sure I’m always getting better.
“I’m doing my job, and at some point, you get promoted, maybe become a college director and take it from there. A lot of people will say general manager, but you have to take it one step at a time. Now that’s my main goal, is just being the best scout I can be for my area.”
The fact that Raucina is able to make his living working for a historic franchise like the Bears isn’t lost on him, either.
“It’s really nice to know you’re working for one of the premier franchises in the world,” he said. “That’s how they run it, and it’s everything you would expect it to be. They’re a top-notch organization. Everything that you experience there replicates that.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.