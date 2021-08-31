Tremper graduate Drew Raucina moving up the ladder as a scout with NFL's Chicago Bears

Raucina has seen such a situation unfold during his career.

“There’s just so much growth potential,” he said. “There’s guys who show up, and depending on where they’re coming from, they might have never lifted (weights), eaten right or had any type of training. There’s a huge amount of growth that goes by the time they’re 21, 22 years old, and they can look entirely different.

“We had guys who showed up at Mississippi State at 200 pounds, and within the end of their first year, they’re up to almost 290. It’s just a dramatic change. You have to keep that in your mind, remember there’s a lot of growth here. This player can be a lot better.”

Next step?

Raucina said he understands the natural progression for someone in a position such as his, and he’s sometimes asked if becoming an NFL general manager is on the horizon at some point.

Whether that happens is out of his hands, he said.

“Really for me, it’s (just about) the job at hand right now,” Raucina said. “You want to do a good job. For me, now it’s college football, so I want to make sure I’m always getting better.