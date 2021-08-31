 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tremper graduate Drew Raucina moving up the ladder as a scout with NFL's Chicago Bears
0 Comments
alert featured
NFL

Tremper graduate Drew Raucina moving up the ladder as a scout with NFL's Chicago Bears

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tremper graduate Drew Raucina in fourth season with Bears

Tremper graduate Drew Raucina, shown here during Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, is entering his fourth season with the franchise as a scout. He recently was promoted to a full-time role as a college scout, with responsibilities in the Midwest.

 PHOTO COURTESY JACOB FUNK, CHICAGO BEARS

It seems rather fitting that Tremper graduate Drew Raucina holds a college degree in architecture from UW-Milwaukee.

Though he’s not currently in the profession of building structures, Raucina certainly has his hands in creating a finished product. His ongoing construction project comes on the National Football League stage and is all about players instead of plywood.

Raucina, 36, is entering his fourth season as a scout with the Chicago Bears, and he recently began a new role with the storied franchise in a full-time role on the college side of things.

To say his journey has been uneven would be right on the point — but that’s the effort it took to get him where he is today.

“I grew up playing sports and always liked competition,” Raucina said from Minnesota last week, where he was on a scouting trip. “I think that, not playing sports once you leave high school or (go) to a (college), it’s the fall time and you’re not playing football any more or in organized sports. I think that was the starting point.

Drew Raucina headshot

Drew Raucina headshot

Raucina

“You realize how much you miss that and how much you want to get back into the sports field. That’s really where I feel like the passion started. It’s always been there, but really to just get back into sports and make a career out if it, I think that’s where it began.”

Raucina was the first to admit his college studies weren’t always at the top of his to-do list. When there’s college games, film and the NFL Draft to think about, who can blame him?

“The whole time (in college), I would say I was obsessed with watching tape that I could find on the internet on players, monitoring the NFL Draft,” Raucina said. “I also just kind of watched what I thought of a guy and where he would get drafted. That kind of started on my own.

“I would be more focused on that, to be honest, than what I was supposed to be doing in school.”

First break

The journey to the NFL started with a big risk, Raucina said, but one he took without hesitation.

At the time of his first chance with the Northwestern University football program, Raucina had a stable job with Snap-on credit in Libertyville, Ill., where he worked as a financial account manager for three years.

But when an opportunity to work as a football intern — unpaid with no health insurance — arose, Raucina took quite the leap of faith, jumped at the chance and never looked back.

In his late 20s at the time, that was not easy, but it was necessary to get where he wanted to be, Raucina said, and there wasn’t any magical formula to making that work.

“Just hard work,” he said. “That’s the one thing I’ve always had, is that I’m going to outwork anybody. Taking that opportunity, you have to be confident, you have to believe in yourself. There was no other choice. I was going to make this work, because this is my passion.”

About two years later, another opportunity presented itself, this time at Mississippi State in a similar role, but also with the same situation.

And that meant another move, with once again no guarantee of making any money — but true to form, Raucina, who turned 30 during his five seasons on campus at Mississippi State, didn’t think twice.

“It was an opportunity that would be having to take a step back,” he said. “It would be purely volunteer, but it would be a better role. I again had to do the same process. I picked up and just moved to Mississippi. I thought it was a no-brainer position.”

During Raucina’s time with the school, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was on the team, and at one point, Mississippi State was the top-ranked team in the nation.

When Raucina left Mississippi State for his current post with the Bears, he was serving as the school’s assistant director of scouting and as its NFL pro liaison. His responsibilities in the NFL role included setting up visits for professional personnel, giving them background on the team and eligible draft prospects and making sure they got into contact with the right people.

“I did that for several years, and that was a great experience, too, getting to know the NFL guys,” Raucina said.

Raucina said he met his wife, Diana, who hails from Latvia, at a football game while he was on campus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With a transient profession like being a scout, having a supportive partner is critical, he said.

“She’s amazing,” Raucina said. “Extremely understanding, extremely patient, and the main thing is she’s extremely supportive of anything. That’s the key.”

Next stop, NFL

In 2018, Raucina finally landed a chance with the NFL and the Bears, but to do that, he had to compete with five other scouts, who went through a whole training camp to prove their mettle.

And he came out on top to secure a professional landing spot doing what he loves. In his first three seasons, Raucina handled in-house pro work with some college work before he was moved to his current role.

Raucina is responsible for scouting Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. There currently are 20 scouts who work with the team, including some on the national scene and directors, along with the professional scouting side. He will spend a lot of time on the road in this role, Raucina said, as he meets with prospects throughout his territory.

The scouting game really doesn’t have much of an offseason, either, other then the end of June and into early July before training camp begins.

But even during those few days and weeks, the wheels are always spinning to the next draft class, Raucina said.

“A lot of times, you’re already doing work to make sure you’re ahead of the game come summertime,” he said. “There’s a little bit of a break, but it’s almost immediate that your mind is going to the next class or the future.”

Seeing a college athlete he’s scouted blossom into a quality NFL player is perhaps one of the most satisfying parts of the job, Raucina said.

And in the end, while he wants that person to flourish with his current employer, that satisfaction isn’t limited to just the Bears.

“To me, it’s a big part of what you do,” Raucina said. “You put that work in. You’re passionate about the whole process, so you want to find somebody, and them ending up being a good player for you or they end up having a good career if you’re not able to get them, that’s important. That’s what it’s really all about.”

It’s also key to not give up on a college player without being certain, because the growth a young man can achieve between the ages of 18 and 22 can be quite substantial.

Raucina has seen such a situation unfold during his career.

“There’s just so much growth potential,” he said. “There’s guys who show up, and depending on where they’re coming from, they might have never lifted (weights), eaten right or had any type of training. There’s a huge amount of growth that goes by the time they’re 21, 22 years old, and they can look entirely different.

“We had guys who showed up at Mississippi State at 200 pounds, and within the end of their first year, they’re up to almost 290. It’s just a dramatic change. You have to keep that in your mind, remember there’s a lot of growth here. This player can be a lot better.”

Next step?

Raucina said he understands the natural progression for someone in a position such as his, and he’s sometimes asked if becoming an NFL general manager is on the horizon at some point.

Whether that happens is out of his hands, he said.

“Really for me, it’s (just about) the job at hand right now,” Raucina said. “You want to do a good job. For me, now it’s college football, so I want to make sure I’m always getting better.

“I’m doing my job, and at some point, you get promoted, maybe become a college director and take it from there. A lot of people will say general manager, but you have to take it one step at a time. Now that’s my main goal, is just being the best scout I can be for my area.”

The fact that Raucina is able to make his living working for a historic franchise like the Bears isn’t lost on him, either.

“It’s really nice to know you’re working for one of the premier franchises in the world,” he said. “That’s how they run it, and it’s everything you would expect it to be. They’re a top-notch organization. Everything that you experience there replicates that.”

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst touches on what he likes about the team, learning from last season, the NIL era and playoff expansion.
+2 
Dak Prescott h/s

Prescott
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert