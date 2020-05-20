Tremper graduate Jensen collects academic honors

Tremper graduate Noah Jensen, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, was named the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger Baseball Scholar-Athlete Award winner and was selected first-team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Both honors were announced by the school this week.
Jensen — a sociology major with a minor in history education — maintained a 3.65 grade-point average, is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been named to Whitewater's Dean's List in multiple semesters.
He was a nominee for the 2020 Outstanding Senior Award, distributed by Whitewater's Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology.
A preseason D3baseball.com honorable mention All-American, Jensen was named first-team All-Region by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association following the 2019 season.
He was also named first-team All-WIAC and in three seasons with the Warhawks was a member of three NCAA Division III Tournament regional teams and three WIAC champions.
A .394 career hitter, in 2019 Jensen finished in the top five in the WIAC in batting average (.394), stolen bases (14), slugging percentage (.620), triples (four), runs scored (44) and home runs (five).
He was batting .400 (6-for-15) this season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended Whitewater's campaign after three games.
The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Max Sparger, who served as commissioner of the Wisconsin State University Conference from 1971-93. Additionally, Jensen is now eligible to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American team, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Other honorees
In addition to Jensen, Indian Trail graduate Sara Klimisch (women's soccer), Tremper graduate Cali Rummelhart (women's swimming and diving) and Shoreland Lutheran graduate Abbie Felton (women's cross country/track and field) were named 2019-20 Chancellor's Scholar-Athletes at Whitewater.
To be recognized, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.25 GPA or above through the end of the 2019 fall semester, have participated in a varsity sport for two years and must be of senior academic status and have accumulated at least 90 credits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!