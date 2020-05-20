You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tremper graduate Jensen collects academic honors
View Comments
Baseball

Tremper graduate Jensen collects academic honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Tremper graduate Noah Jensen, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, was named the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger Baseball Scholar-Athlete Award winner and was selected first-team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Both honors were announced by the school this week.

Jensen — a sociology major with a minor in history education — maintained a 3.65 grade-point average, is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been named to Whitewater's Dean's List in multiple semesters.

He was a nominee for the 2020 Outstanding Senior Award, distributed by Whitewater's Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology.

A preseason D3baseball.com honorable mention All-American, Jensen was named first-team All-Region by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association following the 2019 season.

He was also named first-team All-WIAC and in three seasons with the Warhawks was a member of three NCAA Division III Tournament regional teams and three WIAC champions.

A .394 career hitter, in 2019 Jensen finished in the top five in the WIAC in batting average (.394), stolen bases (14), slugging percentage (.620), triples (four), runs scored (44) and home runs (five).

He was batting .400 (6-for-15) this season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended Whitewater's campaign after three games.

The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Max Sparger, who served as commissioner of the Wisconsin State University Conference from 1971-93. Additionally, Jensen is now eligible to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American team, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other honorees

In addition to Jensen, Indian Trail graduate Sara Klimisch (women's soccer), Tremper graduate Cali Rummelhart (women's swimming and diving) and Shoreland Lutheran graduate Abbie Felton (women's cross country/track and field) were named 2019-20 Chancellor's Scholar-Athletes at Whitewater.

To be recognized, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.25 GPA or above through the end of the 2019 fall semester, have participated in a varsity sport for two years and must be of senior academic status and have accumulated at least 90 credits. 

1 of 15
1 of 7
Noah Jensen Mug

Jensen
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Heiring
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Heiring

  • Updated

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Who We'd Be Watching: Andrea Palmen
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Andrea Palmen

  • Updated

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Infante earns diving award
Sports

Infante earns diving award

Indian Trail graduate Evan Infante was selected as the St. Cloud State (Minn.) University men’s swimming and diving team Diver of the Year for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics