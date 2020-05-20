Tremper graduate Jensen collects academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremper graduate Noah Jensen, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, was named the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger Baseball Scholar-Athlete Award winner and was selected first-team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Both honors were announced by the school this week.

Jensen — a sociology major with a minor in history education — maintained a 3.65 grade-point average, is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been named to Whitewater's Dean's List in multiple semesters.

He was a nominee for the 2020 Outstanding Senior Award, distributed by Whitewater's Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology.

A preseason D3baseball.com honorable mention All-American, Jensen was named first-team All-Region by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association following the 2019 season.

He was also named first-team All-WIAC and in three seasons with the Warhawks was a member of three NCAA Division III Tournament regional teams and three WIAC champions.