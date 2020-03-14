Tremper lands two first-team All-SEC selections

The Tremper boys basketball team got within one victory of its first WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearance since 2001 this season.

For that, the Trojans were honored appropriately, as senior guard Jyon Young and senior forward Jake Gross made up two-fifths of the All-Southeast Conference first team, which was released Saturday.

Tremper reached sectionals for the first time since 2009 and advanced to the sectional finals for the first time since 2006. Unfortunately, the Trojans’ sectional final against Racine Case, an All-SEC affair scheduled for Saturday, was canceled with the rest of the high school basketball season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Young led the SEC in scoring at 21.4 points per game, and his 43 made 3-pointers ranked third in the conference.

Gross was all over the statistical leaders, as he ranked third in scoring with 19.6 points per game, fourth in rebounding with 8.8 per game and second in 3-pointers made with 51.

Bradford, meanwhile, reached sectionals for the first time since 2011, where they lost to Case on Thursday night in the sectional semifinals. The Red Devils had a pair of second-team All-SEC selections in senior forwards Max Glass and Jashon Lee.