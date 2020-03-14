Tremper lands two first-team All-SEC selections

The Tremper boys basketball team got within one victory of its first WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearance since 2001 this season.
For that, the Trojans were honored appropriately, as senior guard Jyon Young and senior forward Jake Gross made up two-fifths of the All-Southeast Conference first team, which was released Saturday.
Tremper reached sectionals for the first time since 2009 and advanced to the sectional finals for the first time since 2006. Unfortunately, the Trojans’ sectional final against Racine Case, an All-SEC affair scheduled for Saturday, was canceled with the rest of the high school basketball season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Young led the SEC in scoring at 21.4 points per game, and his 43 made 3-pointers ranked third in the conference.
Gross was all over the statistical leaders, as he ranked third in scoring with 19.6 points per game, fourth in rebounding with 8.8 per game and second in 3-pointers made with 51.
Bradford, meanwhile, reached sectionals for the first time since 2011, where they lost to Case on Thursday night in the sectional semifinals. The Red Devils had a pair of second-team All-SEC selections in senior forwards Max Glass and Jashon Lee.
Glass was eighth in the conference in both scoring at 15.4 points per game and rebounding at 6.7 per game and tied for fourth in 3-pointers made with 32.
Lee, one of the top interior threats in the SEC, finished ninth with 15.2 points per game and also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.
Also named to the second team was Indian Trail senior center Anthony Bernero, who ranked seventh in the conference with 15.9 points per game.
A trio of country players received third-team accolades in Bradford sophomore guard Jalen Carlino, Bradford senior guard Da’Quantae Sawyer and Indian Trail senior guard Jeremiah Suber.
Carlino averaged 9.5 points per game and tied for fourth in the SEC with 32 made 3-pointers and was third with 4.3 assists per game. Sawyer averaged 11.3 points and 2.6 assists per game, while Suber scored 14.8 points per contest.
Receiving honorable mention were Bradford senior forward Will Darden, Bradford sophomore guard Tre’Vion Gordon, Tremper senior guard Blake Hoffman, Indian Trail junior forward Clayton Bishop and Indian Trail junior guard Kyle Andrews.
Player of the Year honors went to Case junior guard JaKobe Thompson, who averaged 19 points per game to lead the conference champion Eagles.
Rounding out the first team were Franklin junior forward Carter Capstran and and Oak Creek junior guard Jasin Sinani.
Mike JohnsonAll-Southeast Conference Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Jake Gross, Sr., Tremper; Jyon Young, Sr., Tremper; Carter Capstran, Jr., Franklin, Jasin Sinani, Jr., Oak Creek; JaKobe Thompson, Jr., Racine Case.
SECOND TEAM
Kael Stulo, Jr., Oak Creek; Max Glass, Sr., Bradford; Jashon Lee, Sr., Bradford; Anthony Bernero, Sr., Indian Trail; Terryon Brumby, So., Racine Case.
THIRD TEAM
Jalen Carlino, So., Bradford; Da’Quantae Sawyer, Sr., Bradford; Jeremiah Suber, Sr., Indian Trail; Jay Jay Rankins-James, Sr., Racine Case; Amari Jedkins, So., Racine Case.
HONORABLE MENTION
Blake Hoffman, Sr., Tremper; Clayton Bishop, Jr., Indian Trail; Kyle Andrews, Jr., Indian Trail; Jalen Murphy, Jr., Oak Creek; Terry Gamble, Sr. Racine Park; Stevie Henderson, Sr., Racine Park; Isaiah Weber, Sr., Racine Park; Will Darden, Sr., Bradford; Tre’Vion Gordon, Jr., Bradford; Nick Fugiasco, Sr., Racine Case; Logan Schmidtmann, Sr., Racine Case; JayVian Farr, Sr., Racine Case; Elliot Harris, Jr., Franklin; Marko Rajkovic, Jr., Franklin; Nicodemus, Meyer, Jr., Franklin.
Player of the Year—JaKobe Thompson, Jr., Racine Case.
Sportsmanship Award—Racine Park.