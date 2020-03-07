Tremper pulls off stunning comeback to win regional title

The Sabers crept within one at 84-83 on Marko Rajkovic's baseline drive and called a 30-second timeout with 14 seconds left. The Trojans went long to Starks on the inbounds pass to break the press, and the freshman was fouled and coolly drained both free throws to make it 86-83 with 13.2 seconds to go.

With Franklin needing a 3 to tie, Tremper's defense hounded Capstran and forced him to step out-of-bounds on the sidecourt. Gross officially put it away with two free throws with 0.8 seconds left, and Tremper's students rushed the court to celebrate a regional title as the buzzer sounded.

"It was nothing I did," Chamness said. "It was the players and the heart, and I know that the seniors on the floor didn't want to go home. They were fighting for their lives, for their careers, and I'm just so happy for them to be able to reach this and win a region and do something that we haven't done in a long time.

"It's a special group and they keep doing special things, so I'm just really proud of them."

Said Gross of the home crowd: "The crowd was huge. They gave us the energy, definitely, at the end. We were full-court pressing the whole second half, three-quarter pressing the first half. They gave us the energy that we needed to pull this off."