Tremper pulls off stunning comeback to win regional title

If the Tremper boys basketball team was accepting an award Saturday night, the orchestra was starting to play it off the stage.
With about 13 minutes left in a WIAA Division-1 regional final, the host and second-seeded Trojans were in serious trouble against seventh-seeded Franklin, a Southeast Conference rival. Tremper's deficit had swelled to more than 20 points, and the Trojans' leading scorer — senior guard Jyon Young — had been ejected from the game after scoring 10 points when he received his second technical foul.
It was time to lower the curtains on what had been a successful season, right?
"The mood wasn't great," Tremper senior forward Jake Gross admitted after the game. "Our top scorer just got ejected from the game. They had all the momentum in the world."
And then, from Tremper's perspective, all heaven broke loose.
The Trojans cranked up the full-court pressure and started draining shots. The crowd gradually reached pandemonium levels, and Tremper roared back for an unlikely 88-83 victory to advance to sectionals for the first time since 2009.
Yes, for those wondering, it's definitely March.
"I am literally speechless after that," said Tremper coach Ben Chamness, whose team will face third-seeded West Allis Central in Thursday's sectional semifinals at a site that was yet to be determined as of late Saturday night.
"I've been part of a lot of games. I've never been part of something like that. That was the biggest show of heart from those guys that finished that game that I've ever seen in my entire life. I'm going to be honest: I could start crying right now. I'm that emotional."
With Young sidelined, Gross came through with a game-high 31 points, including two of his four 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes. Junior guard Trey Cardona poured in 25 points, while senior forward Blake Hoffman added eight points and converted a three-point play that put Tremper (17-7) ahead for good with 1:28 remaining.
"We picked up our pressure," Chamness said. "We forced a lot of turnovers. Offensively, we were pushing the ball. We obviously got hot and made shots. Jake Gross, senior, put us on his back, I thought, at times.
"I don't know how it happened. I don't know."
Gross at least had an idea.
"We came together," he said. "We decided, 'We don't want this to end yet. It can't end this way.' Started hitting shots, the pressure got up, the fans got into it. We got the momentum back and we won."
It was a crazy finish.
With about 4 minutes left and the Sabers (13-11) leading by four, Cardona drilled a 3 from the left wing off a Hoffman feed that pulled the Trojans within 71-70 and put the crowd into a full frenzy.
But Franklin junior forward Carter Capstran, who scored a team-high 24 points, scored on back-to-back putbacks to push Franklin's lead back to five at 75-70.
Cardona split a pair of free throws with 2:54 remaining, but he kept the possession alive with two offensive rebounds, which led to Gross' 3 from the right wing to pull Tremper within 75-74. After Capstran made 1-of-2 from the stripe, Gross took a pass from Hoffman way behind the 3-point line from the top of the key and didn't hesitate, swishing the bomb for a 77-76 lead.
"I got in a rhythm late, luckily, and as soon as those balls came out, they just jumped out, and I knew they were going in," Gross said. "I was in a zone."
Capstran got the lead back momentarily with a nice drop step for an inside bucket, but after Tremper missed on the other end Capstran was called for an offensive foul right after he secured the rebound.
On the ensuing inbounds play, freshman forward Will Starks found a cutting Hoffman, who was fouled, banked in the shot and made the free throw to put the Trojans ahead, 80-78, with 1:28 to play.
They stretched the lead to 84-78 on two more free throws by Hoffman and an inside basket by Starks, but Franklin's Dolan Clark connected on a long 3 to make it a one-possession game again. Tremper then easily broke the Sabers' press but missed a point-blank layup.
The Sabers crept within one at 84-83 on Marko Rajkovic's baseline drive and called a 30-second timeout with 14 seconds left. The Trojans went long to Starks on the inbounds pass to break the press, and the freshman was fouled and coolly drained both free throws to make it 86-83 with 13.2 seconds to go.
With Franklin needing a 3 to tie, Tremper's defense hounded Capstran and forced him to step out-of-bounds on the sidecourt. Gross officially put it away with two free throws with 0.8 seconds left, and Tremper's students rushed the court to celebrate a regional title as the buzzer sounded.
"It was nothing I did," Chamness said. "It was the players and the heart, and I know that the seniors on the floor didn't want to go home. They were fighting for their lives, for their careers, and I'm just so happy for them to be able to reach this and win a region and do something that we haven't done in a long time.
"It's a special group and they keep doing special things, so I'm just really proud of them."
Said Gross of the home crowd: "The crowd was huge. They gave us the energy, definitely, at the end. We were full-court pressing the whole second half, three-quarter pressing the first half. They gave us the energy that we needed to pull this off."
Now Tremper is two wins away from its first State Tournament appearance since 2001. Chamness was on that team, coincidentally, but he planned to take a moment to celebrate a regional title before looking ahead.
"I'll enjoy it (Saturday) night," Chamness said. "We'll watch film on West Allis Central and get ready for them. I don't know what to say. It was amazing."
Gross reaches 1,000
Gross had a big night Friday, too, and reached a milestone in the process.
In Tremper's 91-67 home win over 15th-seeded Milwaukee Bradley Tech in a regional semifinal, Gross reached 1,000 points for his career and finished with 26.
"It's a great achievement," Gross said Saturday. "It's not my achievement. I wouldn't be there without my team, my coaches. They're the ones that let me score the ball. It's not an individual award for me."
Young matched Gross with 26 points, senior guard Cameron Huss scored 12 off the bench and senior center Zayshan Coleman chipped in eight.
Tremper led at halftime, 51-28.
