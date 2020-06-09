Tremper tabs Blascoe to coach boys soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremper has found a new coach for its boys soccer program, and he has a lot of experience.

Last week, athletic director John Matera announced in a news release that Rob Blascoe has been selected to replace Chris Tindall, who stepped down after 16 years leading the Trojans in November, following a WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearance.

Blascoe was most recently the head girls soccer coach at Cudahy/St. Francis, where he took over in 2019. Before that, he was the head coach of the Wauwatosa West boys program from 2017-19, where he guided the Trojans to back-to-back Division-2 regional titles and a sectional final appearance in 2018.

Prior to Wauwatosa West, Blascoe was the head coach for the boys and girls programs at Waterford. He helmed the boys team from 2005-16 and the girls team from 2006-18.

"Rob has a passion for the sport of soccer and for helping students improve on and off the field," Matera said. "We're excited to have him join us as part of the Tremper family."

Blascoe had a lot of success in the Southern Lakes Conference at Waterford, as his boys teams finished in the top half of the conference standings in nine of his 12 seasons. His girls teams, meanwhile, won three SLC titles and in 2016 won the only regional title in the school's soccer history.