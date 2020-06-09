You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tremper tabs Blascoe to coach boys soccer
View Comments

Tremper tabs Blascoe to coach boys soccer

{{featured_button_text}}

Tremper has found a new coach for its boys soccer program, and he has a lot of experience.

Last week, athletic director John Matera announced in a news release that Rob Blascoe has been selected to replace Chris Tindall, who stepped down after 16 years leading the Trojans in November, following a WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearance.

Blascoe was most recently the head girls soccer coach at Cudahy/St. Francis, where he took over in 2019. Before that, he was the head coach of the Wauwatosa West boys program from 2017-19, where he guided the Trojans to back-to-back Division-2 regional titles and a sectional final appearance in 2018.

Prior to Wauwatosa West, Blascoe was the head coach for the boys and girls programs at Waterford. He helmed the boys team from 2005-16 and the girls team from 2006-18.

"Rob has a passion for the sport of soccer and for helping students improve on and off the field," Matera said. "We're excited to have him join us as part of the Tremper family."

Blascoe had a lot of success in the Southern Lakes Conference at Waterford, as his boys teams finished in the top half of the conference standings in nine of his 12 seasons. His girls teams, meanwhile, won three SLC titles and in 2016 won the only regional title in the school's soccer history.

Tindall left behind a program in great shape with a legacy of success.

Over 19 seasons, including three as the head coach at Bradford from 1995-97, Tindall's teams compiled a 287-129-45 record. He led Tremper to the State Tournament in 2007, 2009 and 2019.

"I've known and competed against the Tremper teams for over 10 years and have always been impressed with the quality and passion surrounding the program," Blascoe said. "I've known and respected Chris Tindall as their coach and am very pleased to pick up that success and try to carry it forward."

1 of 15
1 of 15
+2 
Blascoe Mug

Blascoe
+2 
John Matera Mug

Matera
+2 
CHRIS AND KALEB TINDALL

Tindall
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youth volleyball coaches honored
Sports

Youth volleyball coaches honored

Four individuals involved in the youth volleyball community in southeastern Wisconsin were honored recently with top awards from the Badger Re…

NFL requiring all teams to hold training camp at team facilities
Local Football

NFL requiring all teams to hold training camp at team facilities

  • Updated

The NFL has required that training camps take place at team facilities this season, as opposed to off-site locales, and banned the tradition of joint practices among teams during the coronavirus outbreak. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the changes Tuesday in a memo to the 32 clubs, noting that the NFL Players Association was "strongly in favor" of the two decisions. Teams will be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics