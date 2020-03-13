Tremper wins sectional semifinal game in OT

For any fans who will miss their usual dose of March Madness during this strange month, the Tremper boys basketball team had you covered.
For the second straight postseason game, the second-seeded Trojans won in wild fashion, as junior guard Trey Cardona's 3-pointer with about 7 seconds left in overtime lifted his team to a 75-74 win over third-seeded West Allis Central in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Racine Park.
In its first sectional appearance since 2009, Tremper advanced to the sectional finals for the first time since 2006. To even get to the sectional semifinals, the Trojans needed a furious rally to come back from down more than 20 points for an 88-83 victory over Franklin in the regional finals.
Tremper (18-7) was supposed face top-seeded Racine Case on Saturday night at Burlington for its first trip to the State Tournament since 2001.
Unfortunately, the Trojans won't get that chance, as late Thursday night the WIAA announced that the remaining boys sectional games and the Girls State Tournament had been cancelled in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
But Tremper won't forget this run, despite the abrupt end.
"It feels great," said Tremper coach Ben Chamness, a standout on that 2001 team, in a phone interview Thursday night prior to the WIAA's cancellation announcement. "Just very proud of this group of kids, just probably the most resilient group of kids I've ever been around, the most resilient team I've ever been around. Some of the things they've done this year with their backs against the wall (have) just been amazing. We have a flair for the dramatic.
"It definitely is sometimes heart-wrenching to watch for me, but the ball has bounced our way a lot this year. We, even as a coaching staff, talked about, sometimes you need the ball to bounce your way. It's gone that way for us the last few games, and we're just very grateful and thankful for that."
West Allis Central, which reached state last year and finished this season with a 16-9 record, led 74-72 late in overtime before the big shot by Cardona, who drained six 3-pointers as part of his game-high 29 points.
The shot was set up by senior forward Jake Gross, who made four 3s and scored 20 points himself. Chamness said Tremper ran the play for Gross, but the Bulldogs converged on him defensively and he made the extra pass to Cardona, who drilled the shot from the left wing.
"They were keying on Jake," Chamness said. "We talked about as a team, offensively, one of our identities (is) to be a team that's willing to share the ball, make the extra pass. We call it kind of a 'one-more pass.' Make that extra one, pass up a good shot to get a great shot.
"The fact that (Gross) was willing to trust his teammate says a lot about him as a senior leader."
West Allis Central sophomore guard Greyson Pritzl (19 points) drove full court for a shot at the winning basket, but Tremper's defense forced a tough look, and the Trojans secured the rebound to win it.
It was another huge night for Cardona, who had an eye-popping line of 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in the regional final game against Franklin.
"Trey, obviously, as a junior stepped it up in that situation," Chamness said. "... Just happy for him. We know what kind of player he is, and for him to step up in these monster games just says a lot about his character and him as a player.
"He's got the heart of a lion."
Senior forward Blake Hoffman scored 13 points for Tremper, while senior guard Cameron Huss chipped in six.
Senior forward Shilo Bowles led West Allis Central with 23 points.
The Trojans made 15 3s.
Tremper 75, West Allis Central 74, OT
WIAA DIV.-1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY'S GAME
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL (16-9)
Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Tolefree 3 0-1 7, Rhodes 4 4-6 13, Bowles 10 3-8 23, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Pritzl 7 1-1 19, Jones 3 0-0 8, St. Louis 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 8-16 74.
TREMPER (18-7)
Cardona 10 3-6 29, Korbakes 1 0-0 3, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Huss 2 0-0 6, Hoffman 5 1-3 13, Gross 6 4-4 20, Byrnes 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 10-15 75.
Halftime—Tremper 42-32. End of regulation—Tied 70-70. 3-point goals—West Allis Central 8 (Pritzl 4, Jones 2, Tolefree, Rhodes), Tremper 15 (Cardona 6, Gross 4, Huss 2, Hoffman 2, Korbakes).