Tremper wins sectional semifinal game in OT

For any fans who will miss their usual dose of March Madness during this strange month, the Tremper boys basketball team had you covered.

For the second straight postseason game, the second-seeded Trojans won in wild fashion, as junior guard Trey Cardona's 3-pointer with about 7 seconds left in overtime lifted his team to a 75-74 win over third-seeded West Allis Central in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Racine Park.

In its first sectional appearance since 2009, Tremper advanced to the sectional finals for the first time since 2006. To even get to the sectional semifinals, the Trojans needed a furious rally to come back from down more than 20 points for an 88-83 victory over Franklin in the regional finals.

Tremper (18-7) was supposed face top-seeded Racine Case on Saturday night at Burlington for its first trip to the State Tournament since 2001.

Unfortunately, the Trojans won't get that chance, as late Thursday night the WIAA announced that the remaining boys sectional games and the Girls State Tournament had been cancelled in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

But Tremper won't forget this run, despite the abrupt end.