You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tremper's Duttons finding success
View Comments

Tremper's Duttons finding success

{{featured_button_text}}
BASEBALL TREMPER INDIAN TRAIL

Reese Dutton pitches for the Tremper baseball team during the 2019 season. Dutton, who was a freshman on the Heartland CC baseball team in Normal, Ill., this spring, will pitch for the Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters of the Expedition League this summer.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

Tremper junior Riley Dutton was named to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State Team, it was announced recently.

The honor recognizes wrestlers who met certain academic criteria and qualified for the 2019-20 WIAA sectionals as individuals.

Academically, wrestlers must have had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. The last grading period of the 2019-20 school year, prior to April 28, was used.

Dutton went 35-15 this season and reached the Division-1 sectionals at 138 pounds.

Reese Dutton in summer ball

Tremper graduate Reese Dutton, Riley's older brother, is on a summer collegiate baseball roster for the Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters of the Expedition League. Based in the Great Plains region of the U.S. and Canada, the Expedition League was founded in 2017.

Last week, the league announced it will hold a 52-game regular season starting on June 26 and ending on Aug. 19.

Dutton, listed on the Sodbusters' roster as a right-handed pitcher, was a freshman this season at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill.

The Hawks were 7-2 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dutton made two starts and was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA with six strikeouts and a walk over four innings pitched.

He also went 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.

Indian Trail graduate Alex Tricoli-Walkanoff was also a redshirt freshman on Heartland CC's roster.

1 of 15
1 of 15
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youth volleyball coaches honored
Sports

Youth volleyball coaches honored

Four individuals involved in the youth volleyball community in southeastern Wisconsin were honored recently with top awards from the Badger Re…

NFL requiring all teams to hold training camp at team facilities
Local Football

NFL requiring all teams to hold training camp at team facilities

  • Updated

The NFL has required that training camps take place at team facilities this season, as opposed to off-site locales, and banned the tradition of joint practices among teams during the coronavirus outbreak. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the changes Tuesday in a memo to the 32 clubs, noting that the NFL Players Association was "strongly in favor" of the two decisions. Teams will be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics