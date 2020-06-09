Tremper's Duttons finding success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremper junior Riley Dutton was named to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State Team, it was announced recently.

The honor recognizes wrestlers who met certain academic criteria and qualified for the 2019-20 WIAA sectionals as individuals.

Academically, wrestlers must have had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. The last grading period of the 2019-20 school year, prior to April 28, was used.

Dutton went 35-15 this season and reached the Division-1 sectionals at 138 pounds.

Reese Dutton in summer ball

Tremper graduate Reese Dutton, Riley's older brother, is on a summer collegiate baseball roster for the Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters of the Expedition League. Based in the Great Plains region of the U.S. and Canada, the Expedition League was founded in 2017.

Last week, the league announced it will hold a 52-game regular season starting on June 26 and ending on Aug. 19.

Dutton, listed on the Sodbusters' roster as a right-handed pitcher, was a freshman this season at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill.