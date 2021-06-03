Tuesday night racing program returns to Washington Park Velodrome after being cancelled in 2020

It's been a couple years, but the Tuesday night racing program at the Washington Park Velodrome is back.
After all racing was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tuesday night program made its return this past Tuesday to a large crowd that gathered to watch in pleasant weather.
A big field competed, too, as 21 total races were held throughout various divisions, including Categories 1 through 5, Women, Masters 40+, Juniors 15-18 and Juniors 9-14.
In the two Category 1/2 races, Chad Hartley won the miss and out race, while Michael Lucas won the scratch race. Hartley was also first in the Category 1/2/3 points race.
Jacob Zondlak of Kenosha Velosport won both the miss and out and scratch races in Category 3, while Casey Baleidan won the Category 4 miss and out race and Nicholas Niclsen won both the Category 4 miss and out and scratch races.
In Category 5, meanwhile, Luyang Gao won all three races, miss and out, scratch and points.
In the Women's Category, Mia Scarlato of Marian won the miss and out race and Michelle Dobbs won the scratch and points races. In the Masters 40+ Category, Hartley won the lone race, which was miss and out.
Among Juniors, Mason Sepanski of Team Mack won all three 15-18 races, miss and out, scratch and points, while Kelan Fenters of Kenosha Velosport won the same three races for 9-14.
The Tuesday night program continues next week and runs throughout the summer.
The four biggest events of the year at the Velodrome, all points races, will be on consecutive Tuesdays in August, as the annual Mayor's Cup is scheduled for Aug. 3, the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race is scheduled for Aug. 10 and the annual Bob Pfarr Classic is scheduled for Aug. 17. A new points race is also scheduled to debut this year, as the Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race is scheduled for Aug. 24.
For full results from this week's Tuesday night races, see the Scoreboard, Page C2.
Washington Park Velodrome
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
CAT 1/2 MISS AND OUT
1. Chad Hartley; 2. Jeffrey Whiteman; 3. Michael Lucas; 4. Jake Schilling, Team Mack; 5. Alexander Riva, Kenosha Velosport; 6. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket; 7. Carter Kasianowicz, Marian; 8. James Calvetti, Polish & Slavic FCU; 9. Kurt Tromp.
CAT 1/2 SCRATCH
1. Lucas; 2. Hartley; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. Whiteman; 5. Riva; 6. Springer; 7. Schilling; 8. Calvetti; 9. Tromp.
CAT 1/2/3 POINTS
1. Hartley; 2. Lucas; 3. Whiteman; 4. Kasianowicz; 5. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport; 6. Curran Beckler; 7. Riva; 8. Schilling; 9. Bob Garner; 10. Anthony Hoak.
CAT 3 MISS AND OUT
1. Zondlak; 2. Beckler; 3. Hoak; 4. Garner.
CAT 3 SCRATCH
1. Zondlak; 2. Beckler; 3. Garner; 4. Hoak.
CAT 4 MISS AND OUT
1. Casey Baleidan; 2. Brett Ratner; 3. Andrew Frey; 4. Aaron Bardwell, Unattached; 5. Craig Billings; 6. Michael Pawlak, Unattached; 7. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing; 8. Matt Curin; 9. Roy Hippert, Kenosha Velosport; 10. Nicholas Niclsen.
CAT 4 SCRATCH
1. Niclsen; 2. Bardwell; 3. Frey; 4. Baleidan; 5. Pawlak; 6. Billings; 7. Ratner; 8. Sletten; 9. Hippert; 10. Curin.
CAT 4 POINTS
1. Niclsen; 2. Baleidan; 3. Ratner; 4. Billings; 5. Sletten; 6. Bardwell; 7. Lindsey Kriete; 8. Frey; 9. Pawlak.
CAT 5 MISS AND OUT
1. Luyang (Lu) Gao; 2. Przemyslaw Krol; 3. Hunter Bailey; 4. William Heide; 5. Michael Learned; 6. Chris Bridleman, Kenosha Velosport; 7. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport; 8. Ian Overaas.
CAT 5 SCRATCH
1. Gao; 2. Heide; 3. Bailey; 4. Krol; 5. Learned; 6. Fenters; 7. Overaas; 8. Bridleman.
CAT 5 POINTS
1. Gao; 2. Heide; 3. Bailey; 4. Krol; 5. Learned; 6. Fenters; 7. Bridleman; 8. Overaas; 9. Tyler Leipzig.
WOMEN MISS AND OUT
1. Mia Scarlato, Marian; 2. Kriete; 3. Rachel Headley; 4. Lucy Foss, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Michell Dobbs; 6. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport; 6. Stella Bickham-Okaniewski, Kenosha Velosport.
WOMEN SCRATCH
1. Dobbs; 2. Scarlato; 3. Claire Kudlata; 4. Kriete; 5. Headley; 6. Foss; 7. Bickham-Okaniewski; 8. R. Fenters; 9. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport.
WOMEN POINTS
1. Dobbs; 2. Kudlata; 3. Scarlato; 4. Kriete; 5. Headley; 6. Foss; 7. R. Fenters;. 8. Bickham-Okaniewski.
MASTERS 40+ MISS AND OUT
1. Hartley; 2. Whiteman; 3. Springer; 4. Tromp; 5. Pawlak; 6. Garner; 7. Ratner; 8. Hippert.
JUNIORS 15-18 MISS AND OUT
1. Mason Sepanski, Team Mack; 2. Kudlata; 3. K. Fenters.
JUNIORS 15-18 SCRATCH
1. Sepanski; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Leipzig.
JUNIORS 15-18 POINTS
1. Sepanski; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Leipzig.
JUNIORS 9-14 MISS AND OUT
1. K. Fenters; 2. Bickham-Okaniewski; 3. Leipzig; 4. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport; 5. Davidson.
JUNIORS 9-14 SCRATCH
1. K. Fenters; 2. Leipzig; 3. Davidson; 4. Bickham-Okaniewski; 5. Martin.
JUNIORS 9-14 POINTS
1. K. Fenters; 2, Leipzig; 3. Martin; 4. Bickham-Okaniewski; 5. Davidson.