Tuesday night racing program returns to Washington Park Velodrome after being cancelled in 2020

It's been a couple years, but the Tuesday night racing program at the Washington Park Velodrome is back.

After all racing was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tuesday night program made its return this past Tuesday to a large crowd that gathered to watch in pleasant weather.

A big field competed, too, as 21 total races were held throughout various divisions, including Categories 1 through 5, Women, Masters 40+, Juniors 15-18 and Juniors 9-14.

In the two Category 1/2 races, Chad Hartley won the miss and out race, while Michael Lucas won the scratch race. Hartley was also first in the Category 1/2/3 points race.

Jacob Zondlak of Kenosha Velosport won both the miss and out and scratch races in Category 3, while Casey Baleidan won the Category 4 miss and out race and Nicholas Niclsen won both the Category 4 miss and out and scratch races.

In Category 5, meanwhile, Luyang Gao won all three races, miss and out, scratch and points.

In the Women's Category, Mia Scarlato of Marian won the miss and out race and Michelle Dobbs won the scratch and points races. In the Masters 40+ Category, Hartley won the lone race, which was miss and out.