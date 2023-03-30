PLEASANT PRAIRIE - The Pleasant Prairie IcePlex, or the "Rec Plex" as many still call it, is the place where hockey kids come to make their dreams come true.

The Kenosha Komets provide highly competitive hockey for young players, and so many area kids have went on to successful hockey careers thanks to the Komets and the Rec Plex.

Lia Patti and Toula Sielski are the next in line to carry on that impressive legacy.

The two 11-year-old stars will display their talents at the prestigious Kohlman Cup Saturday and Sunday in Green Bay, thanks to them being selected to a youth hockey All-Star team. Patti and Sielski were the only two chosen from their region.

The tournament is a big deal in youth hockey and features the best young talent in the state of Wisconsin.

Parents, grandparents, family members and the kids alike are pumped up for a huge weekend of hockey.

"Hockey is a very popular sport in the area," said Lia's dad Justin. "Lia previously played hockey in Illinois, and we are finding there are better opportunities and time invested in girls hockey in Wisconsin."

For Lia, it was a bit of a shock to join this outstanding All-Star team, which will play at Green Bay's Cornerstone Community Center.

"I was shocked, excited and happy. I was also proud," Lia said. "Practice and playing in the basement with my dad makes me a good hockey player. I also remember my first coach told me hockey is about attitude and effort. I love hockey because it’s fun, I get to see my friends, and get to go to tournaments."

Lia said she wants to play hockey in college some day, and she looks forward to having fun and meeting people from other regions at the tournament.

When she's not playing hockey, she's like any other 11-year-old girl, talking to friends and watching YouTube videos.

Starting young

Toula was skating her backyard at 2 years old, and has been playing hockey since the age of 4.

She currently plays for the Kenosha Komets U12 Pee Wee 'A' team. She also plays violin and attends sixth grade at Bullen Middle School.

"What means the most to us as parents was seeing Toula's reaction when she found out that she made the team," said Toula's dad Joey Sielski. "Her older brother made the Kohlman Cup last year, and ever since then, her main goal has been working towards making this team."

Joey said they can't even guess the amount of money they spend on youth hockey, as four of his five kids currently play travel hockey. But it's definitely worth it.

"Suffice to say, we trade Kwik Trip gifts cards like currency in this family," Joey added. "Since Kenosha is so close to the border, we are fortunate to play in two leagues each year. We play an entire season in the Northern Illinois Hockey League, and then compete for the Wisconsin State Title in WAHA (Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association) every year. This year, the Kohlman Cup is being held in Green Bay. I am looking forward to watching some fast hockey, and watching Toula make new friends."

Toula says she is grateful to represent the Kenosha Komets.

Her goal is someday play for the Wisconsin Badgers, a storied college hockey program.

"I enjoy playing hockey because its a fast and aggressive sport," Toula said. "And I love to hang out with my teammates. My goal is to go to school at the University of Wisconsin and play for the Badgers. I am looking forward to making new friends and becoming a better hockey player."

Toula added that when she's not playing in her travel leagues, she enjoys playing hockey with her brothers in the backyard.

Plus, she enjoys going shopping with her mom.

The Kohlman Cup is a weekend spring tournament for Tier II Pee Wee age players from throughout Wisconsin.

In order to be eligible to participate in the Kohlman Cup a player must be a Wisconsin resident, and must play for a Wisconsin Tier II association.