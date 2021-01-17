Two more close games for Parkside women in weekend split

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team sure knows how to play some thrillers.
After a weekend Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road split against Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., all four of the Rangers' games this season have been decided by four points or less.
In two more close ones over the weekend, Parkside beat Ferris State for its first win of the season on Friday, 86-82, before falling on Saturday, 91-89.
The Rangers are now 1-3 overall and in the GLIAC — they'll play only GLIAC games this season — after losing a pair of heartbreakers at home to Northern Michigan to open the season.
Parkside has a huge task this weekend against powerhouse Grand Valley State on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium. The Lakers just ended fellow powerhouse Ashland's 33-game winning streak on Saturday.
If Parkside is to have a chance this weekend, it'll have to play much better defense than it has so far. The Rangers are allowing 81.3 points per game.
"We played well in the first half, I was really happy with our defensive intensity," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release following Saturday's loss. "Unfortunately, we let up and — hats off to Ferris — they kept playing and took the lead.
"Offensively, we have shown that we can score. We have to find a way to play great defense for 40 minutes. Giving up 91 points isn't going to win you many games. We will watch film and learn from our mistakes. Need to have a much better defensive effort next week against Grand Valley State."
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson had an outstanding weekend for the Rangers, totaling 26 points, eight assists and four steals in Saturday's loss. That came a day after she scored a career-high 32 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in Friday's win.
Senior guard Alexis Vaughn was also outstanding Saturday with 18 points, eight boards and five assists, redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis scored 14 points, junior guard Maddy Harrison added 12 points and junior wing Hannah Plockelman had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Friday's game was tied, 62-62, with 9 minutes, 18 seconds to play, but Parkside outscored Ferris State 16-6 over the next 5:56 to open up a 10-point lead at 78-68 with 3:22 remaining.
The Bulldogs (1-3 GLIAC and overall) whittled it to one possession at 81-78 with 56 seconds left, but Nelson buried a clutch 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go to seal the Rangers' first victory of the season.
Wrestling
Northern State 20, UW-Parkside 12
The 22nd-ranked Rangers dropped to 0-2 both overall and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a dual-meet loss Thursday in Aberdeen, S.D.
Fourth-ranked Joe Arroyo won via decision at 125 pounds for the Rangers, while 11th-ranked Shane Gantz also won by a hard-fought 6-3 decision over James Burks at 165. Burks is ranked No. 10 at 157.
Also winning for Parkside were Reece Worachek at 184 and Job Ayala at 197.
The Rangers host Southwest Minnesota State in an NSIC dual meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the DeSimone.