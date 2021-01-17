Two more close games for Parkside women in weekend split

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team sure knows how to play some thrillers.

After a weekend Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road split against Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., all four of the Rangers' games this season have been decided by four points or less.

In two more close ones over the weekend, Parkside beat Ferris State for its first win of the season on Friday, 86-82, before falling on Saturday, 91-89.

The Rangers are now 1-3 overall and in the GLIAC — they'll play only GLIAC games this season — after losing a pair of heartbreakers at home to Northern Michigan to open the season.

Parkside has a huge task this weekend against powerhouse Grand Valley State on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium. The Lakers just ended fellow powerhouse Ashland's 33-game winning streak on Saturday.

If Parkside is to have a chance this weekend, it'll have to play much better defense than it has so far. The Rangers are allowing 81.3 points per game.

"We played well in the first half, I was really happy with our defensive intensity," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release following Saturday's loss. "Unfortunately, we let up and — hats off to Ferris — they kept playing and took the lead.