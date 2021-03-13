UPDATE: Bradford names Gaz Osmani new head football coach

"He's a great leader of young men, and I've learned a lot from Coach Rizzo with how to deal with more of the offseason things and being prepared with stuff," Osmani said. "I also learned a lot of football-type stuff from him.

"I've tried to learn from every coach that I've worked with or that coached me and enjoy going to many clinics and always learning."

In a text message, Rizzo congratulated Osmani, saying "he deserves this opportunity."

"Gaz bleeds cardinal and white, and I can't wait to watch him build his program at Bradford, where I know his heart is and has always been," Rizzo said.

"Without even asking them, I guarantee the kids at Bradford are ecstatic to have Gaz leading the program. He's all about the kids and great at relationship building. He'll go beyond the Xs-and-Os and be a part of his players' lives outside of the game, because that's the kind of person Gaz is.

"He will be invested in their lives year-round. He's a molder of young men. They are lucky to have him."

One thing Osmani will have to deal with right off the bat as a new head coach, of course, is how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect his offseason program.