UPDATE: Bradford names Gaz Osmani new head football coach

Bradford has named Gaz Osmani as its new head football coach.
The Bradford athletic department announced the hiring on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon.
Osmani, a 1994 Bradford graduate, has 14 years of coaching experience, most recently as an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at St. Joseph in 2020. Prior to that, he was the head freshman coach and a varsity offensive line coach and assistant offensive coordinator at Bradford.
Osmani has also worked as an educational assistant in security at Bradford since 2014.
"Both as a coach on the field and as a leader in our building, Gaz has shown the ability to build relationships that inspire the best from our young men," Bradford Athletic Director John Ruffolo said in an email. "Coach Gaz has the leadership skills to return Bradford football to its legacy of competitive success.
"A Bradford graduate whose children were educated at Bradford, Gaz has deep roots in the north side that will serve him well as he connects with youth football programs in the area and builds excitement around Bradford football."
Osmani replaces Troy Bowe, who coached the program for the last three seasons but left the team prior to the Red Devils' first postseason game last fall and didn't return. Ruffolo confirmed that Bowe resigned at the end of the fall season.
Pete Deates served as the Red Devils' interim head coach for their two postseason games in 2020.
Deep Bradford ties
But now Bradford has its permanent head coach in place with Osmani, and he's a man with Bradford in his blood.
He played under Dave Newberry and Jim Camerota when he was in school there, and both of his kids played at Bradford, too.
"Coaching at Bradford's been one of my dreams or goals for quite some time, since I started coaching," Osmani said. "(I'm) humbled and blessed to be chosen as the next coach and excited to get rolling and working with our great group of kids and turning them into young men and leaders in our community."
Osmani began his coaching career by working with youth programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha before moving up to the high school level.
"I'm very thankful to them for giving me my first coaching gig," he said.
Relationship with Rizzo
Osmani was first brought to Bradford as the freshman coach by Matt Rizzo, who led the Red Devils from 2013 through 2017. Osmani then coached under Bowe after Bowe was hired in late March 2018 before reuniting with Rizzo, who took the St. Joseph head job prior to the 2019 season, as the Lancers' offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator last season.
"He's a great leader of young men, and I've learned a lot from Coach Rizzo with how to deal with more of the offseason things and being prepared with stuff," Osmani said. "I also learned a lot of football-type stuff from him.
"I've tried to learn from every coach that I've worked with or that coached me and enjoy going to many clinics and always learning."
In a text message, Rizzo congratulated Osmani, saying "he deserves this opportunity."
"Gaz bleeds cardinal and white, and I can't wait to watch him build his program at Bradford, where I know his heart is and has always been," Rizzo said.
"Without even asking them, I guarantee the kids at Bradford are ecstatic to have Gaz leading the program. He's all about the kids and great at relationship building. He'll go beyond the Xs-and-Os and be a part of his players' lives outside of the game, because that's the kind of person Gaz is.
"He will be invested in their lives year-round. He's a molder of young men. They are lucky to have him."
One thing Osmani will have to deal with right off the bat as a new head coach, of course, is how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect his offseason program.
As of now, he said he's proceeding as if the summer and the start of practice in August will be on a normal timetable again, which it wasn't last summer, obviously. Like everyone else, he'll just work with the information he has.
"Obviously, COVID is a real thing and it's around, and we have to plan for a lot of my offseason activities, obviously following all the COVID guidelines and making sure first and foremost our kids stay safe, kids and coaching staff stay safe," Osmani said.
"But we're going to get rolling with whatever we can do with the guidelines and start getting this thing going forward."