UW-Parkside athletics: Gavin elected to serve as 3rd VP of D2 Athletic Director's Association

UW-Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin has been elected as the next 3rd Vice President of the Division 2 Athletic Director's Association (D2ADA). D2ADA is the Division II arm of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Gavin will serve in the position for the 2021-22 membership year, joining the University of Charleston's Bren Stevens (President), Lenoir-Rhyne's Kim Pate (Vice President) and Cal State Monterrey Bay's Kirby Garry (2nd Vice President) as D2ADA officers.

Gavin, who was named Parkside's athletic director in August 2017, has been a board member for the D2ADA for the past two years.

"After two years as a board member representing the GLIAC (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), I am humbled and excited to be elected to serve as an officer," Gavin said in a news release. "It is important to me to represent UW-Parkside nationally in ways that serve our membership, and I'm thrilled to work in this role alongside Bren, Kim, Kirby and the board members."

According to the release, "The D2ADA is the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities, enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletics directors."