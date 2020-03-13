UW-Parkside, Carthage suspend athletics

UW-Parkside and Carthage have suspended all athletic activities in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the schools announced this week.
A news release issued Thursday by Carthage read, in part, “After seeing the recent trends within the NCAA, and in light of Kenosha County’s state of emergency, Carthage has instituted the following policies:
“All Carthage Athletics teams will continue competition through Sunday, March 15, including the home events scheduled for Saturday, March 14. (On Friday, those events were cancelled, too.)
“All Carthage sponsored activities, including all athletic competitions and practices, will be cancelled from Monday, March, 16, through at least Monday, April 13.”
Parkside, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, on Friday released a statement that read, “The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), in consultation with the Council of Presidents and athletic directors, announced on Friday the cancellation of all athletically-related activities, through May 31, 2020, effective immediately.
“The decision was made in light of recent developments, including the cancellation of all NCAA winter and spring championships, regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Parkside Athletics, the GLIAC and the NCAA’s main priority is the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and community.”
Parkside athletic director Andrew Gavin issued a tweet on Friday that read, “I was saddened to hear the challenging news with our coaches, staff, and, most importantly, our student-athletes this morning that the remainder of our seasons have been canceled. I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes that may have unknowingly competed for the last time with Parkside across their chests, or taken their last bus ride with their teammates.
“There are so many reasons to be proud to be a Ranger right now, and so many reasons to be excited about our future. It hurts that we will not be able to see that pride and that progress on display in practices and competitions this spring. As I left our staff meeting this morning, I was inspired in knowing that we will work hard to ensure that attitude of pride and progress remains in our mindset as we move forward together. This quote in our facility (‘Attitude is everything; 10 percent of what happens is to me and 90 percent is how I respond to it’) hits a little harder today.”
Mike Johnson