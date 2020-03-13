UW-Parkside, Carthage suspend athletics

Parkside athletic director Andrew Gavin issued a tweet on Friday that read, “I was saddened to hear the challenging news with our coaches, staff, and, most importantly, our student-athletes this morning that the remainder of our seasons have been canceled. I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes that may have unknowingly competed for the last time with Parkside across their chests, or taken their last bus ride with their teammates.

“There are so many reasons to be proud to be a Ranger right now, and so many reasons to be excited about our future. It hurts that we will not be able to see that pride and that progress on display in practices and competitions this spring. As I left our staff meeting this morning, I was inspired in knowing that we will work hard to ensure that attitude of pride and progress remains in our mindset as we move forward together. This quote in our facility (‘Attitude is everything; 10 percent of what happens is to me and 90 percent is how I respond to it’) hits a little harder today.”