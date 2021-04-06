UW-Parkside dedicating new facility to longtime soccer coach Rick Kilps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While the achievements on the field were plenty, the greatest achievements are those made by the alums off the field, in the workplace, in their communities and with their families. I am proud to have been a part of their experience and who they are today. I sincerely appreciate them and all the memories we made."

Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin said the dedication is a fitting one.

"The 'Rick Kilps Center' is a fitting name for this transformational facility," Gavin said in the release. "We're thrilled to honor the legacy of Coach Kilps, not only because of his unbelievable record of competitive success leading our men's soccer program, but also the hundreds of young men that he coached and mentored on and off the pitch."

The newly-named Kilps Center is part of "RangerVision2020," a fundraising campaign launched by the university in 20202 to help transform the athletics and recreation facilities.

When completed, the facility will provide a state-of-the-art practice facility for baseball, softball and men's and women's soccer, the release states. The 6,300-square-foot facility will include batting and pitching cages, portable soccer goals, wall padding, divider curtains and custom netting.

Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford echoed Gavin's sentiments.