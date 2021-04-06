UW-Parkside dedicating new facility to longtime soccer coach Rick Kilps

Former longtime UW-Parkside men's soccer coach Rick Kilps left quite the legacy when he retired in 2010.
And now it will live on forever.
The school announced in a press release Monday morning that its new multipurpose indoor turf facility in the Sports and Activity Center will be dedicated as the Rick Kilps Center.
Kilps, a 1975 Parkside graduate, served in a number of roles, but it was at the helm of the men's soccer program where he's most well known. From 1984 to 2010, Kilps had a 363-135-40 overall record, including 26 consecutive winning seasons.
In that same time frame, Parkside won the 1984 NAIA national title and earned four berths in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
In addition to coaching, Kilps was the head athletic trainer and also worked on campus as an associate professor. Kilps was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, coached 17 players and four teams that have been inducted and 37 players who earned All-American honors.
Kilps also is a 2005 inductee into the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
"It is completely humbling and absolutely unexpected to be honored in this way by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Athletics Department," Kilps said in a press release. "The accomplishments we, the men's soccer teams, achieved were due to all of the student-athletes who worked so hard and were committed to being successful. It did not occur by chance.
"While the achievements on the field were plenty, the greatest achievements are those made by the alums off the field, in the workplace, in their communities and with their families. I am proud to have been a part of their experience and who they are today. I sincerely appreciate them and all the memories we made."
Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin said the dedication is a fitting one.
"The 'Rick Kilps Center' is a fitting name for this transformational facility," Gavin said in the release. "We're thrilled to honor the legacy of Coach Kilps, not only because of his unbelievable record of competitive success leading our men's soccer program, but also the hundreds of young men that he coached and mentored on and off the pitch."
The newly-named Kilps Center is part of "RangerVision2020," a fundraising campaign launched by the university in 20202 to help transform the athletics and recreation facilities.
When completed, the facility will provide a state-of-the-art practice facility for baseball, softball and men's and women's soccer, the release states. The 6,300-square-foot facility will include batting and pitching cages, portable soccer goals, wall padding, divider curtains and custom netting.
Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford echoed Gavin's sentiments.
"I can think of no better way to honor Coach Rick Kilps, what he has given to Parkside and what he has meant to our campus community, while at the same time emphasizing the importance of these critical 'RangerVision 2020' projects for our student-athletes and our entire Parkside family," Ford said in the release.