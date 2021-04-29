UW-Parkside men's basketball: Chicago native Chris Hill named assistant coach

"And then he went on to play in Europe, which a lot of players want to do but few are good enough to get there. Our current and future players will be able to tap into all of that on-court experience and success."

Much experience

After playing professionally in Europe from 2006-10, Hill served as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee for the 2010-11 season and then returned to UW-Milwaukee as a men's basketball advisor for one year.

Hill, who graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 2006 with a degree in sociology and criminal justice, served as the Panthers' video coordinator for two seasons, took over as director of basketball operations in 2014-15 and was promoted to assistant coach for the 2015-16 season.

Hill then served as a student services advocate teacher in the Shorewood School District and as the head varsity boys basketball coach at Shorewood High from 2016-19 before being hired at Whitewater.