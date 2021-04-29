UW-Parkside men's basketball: Chicago native Chris Hill named assistant coach

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team and head coach Luke Reigel announced on Wednesday the hiring of Chris Hill as the team's assistant coach.
Hill, a Chicago native, will join the staff immediately.
"Chris is a tremendous addition to our program and to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside," Reigel said in a news release. "Every single person that spent time with Chris during his on-campus interview — the committee, our players and our administration — came away extremely impressed and energized after meeting with him.
"I know our players are as excited as I am about Chris becoming a part of our coaching staff."
Hill is a former student-athlete and assistant coach at NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee and recently finished his second year as an assistant with NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater under head coach Pat Miller.
Whitney had a distinguished prep playing career ay Whitney Young in Chicago and played for UW-Milwaukee from 2001-06, where he helped the Panthers reach the NCAA Tournament three times, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2005, and capture three Horizon League regular-season and tournament titles.
Hill played 116 games during his collegiate career, and the Panthers won 108 of them.
"His playing career speaks for itself," Reigel said. "In high school, he played at one of the elite programs in Chicago, Whitney Young. At UW-Milwaukee, he was a part of the greatest teams in school history and is one of the school's all-time assist leaders.
"And then he went on to play in Europe, which a lot of players want to do but few are good enough to get there. Our current and future players will be able to tap into all of that on-court experience and success."
Much experience
After playing professionally in Europe from 2006-10, Hill served as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee for the 2010-11 season and then returned to UW-Milwaukee as a men's basketball advisor for one year.
Hill, who graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 2006 with a degree in sociology and criminal justice, served as the Panthers' video coordinator for two seasons, took over as director of basketball operations in 2014-15 and was promoted to assistant coach for the 2015-16 season.
Hill then served as a student services advocate teacher in the Shorewood School District and as the head varsity boys basketball coach at Shorewood High from 2016-19 before being hired at Whitewater.
"The past two years, Chris has had the ability to get on the road and see a lot of players while working at the D-III level, which I believe is invaluable," Reigel said. "His contacts in both Wisconsin and the Chicago area will be huge assets in recruiting. Chris will be able to walk into any gym in the Midwest and have instant credibility. His ability to build relationships with coaches and players is off the charts.
"Needless to say, we are very excited about adding Chris, his wife Katianne, and his children Mia, Hayden and Ryann to the Parkside family."