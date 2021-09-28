UW-Parkside notebook: Athletic dept. announces partnerships with Jockey International, Bear Realty

Last week, the Parkside athletic department announced a collaboration with Kenosha-based Jockey International, a 145-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel.

The department also announced last week a multi-year partnership with Bear Realty Group and Hampton Inn & Suites Kenosha in conjunction with the ongoing RangerVision 2020 campaign, a $5 million project for the Sports and Activity Center that includes the construction of two new facilities, along with major enhancements inside the De Simone Gymnasium

As part of the Jockey partnership, the company will provide a Jockey Player Pack to each student-athlete, outfitting the Rangers with premium active wear and casual wear.

"We're thrilled to launch this unprecedented partnership with Jockey in support of our student-athletes," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "Jockey is a world-renowned brand that also has long been committed to supporting our local community, and Parkside athletics is excited to collaborate with this mutually-beneficial relationship."

The Jockey Player Packs will each include Parkside-branded performance tops and bottoms, in addition to jackets and socks. The Rangers will be able to wear the apparel while working out, traveling, attending class or hanging out on campus.