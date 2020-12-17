UW-Parkside notebook: Men's basketball picked to finish fifth in GLIAC North

Also back is talented redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who was the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18. He transferred to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa and then to Parkside, but his season was cut short after just five games last year due to a foot injury.

Croft averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over those five games.

Wrestling picked fifth in NSIC

The Parkside wrestling team was picked to finish fifth in the 10-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference when the preseason coaches poll was released Tuesday.

The Rangers received 45 points.

St. Cloud State, the nine-time defending NSIC champion, received 81 points and nine of 10 first-place votes in being picked to win another conference title this season.

Parkside was admitted to the NSIC for 2020-21 because the GLIAC does not sanction wrestling. The Rangers had been scheduled to join the NSIC for 2021-22, but the conference allowed them to join a year early because Parkside faced scheduling difficulties without a conference affiliation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.