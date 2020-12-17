UW-Parkside notebook: Men's basketball picked to finish fifth in GLIAC North

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the six-team Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division when the preseason coaches poll was released Wednesday.
The Rangers received 24 points, ahead of Purdue Northwest's 14 for fifth place.
Ferris State, the defending GLIAC North champion, was picked to win the North again with 60 points and 10 first-place votes. Michigan Tech was picked to finish second with 50 points and one first-place vote, Lake Superior State was picked to finish third with 40 points and one first-place vote and Northern Michigan was picked to finish fourth with 28 points.
Defending South Division champion Grand Valley State, meanwhile, was picked to repeat as the South champion.
Parkside opens its season with back-to-back games against Northern Michigan on Jan. 9-10 in Marquette, Mich. GLIAC teams will be playing two-game series against the same opponent in the same location throughout the season to minimize travel.
The Rangers are looking to bounce back from last season, when they went 10-18 overall and finished fifth in the GLIAC North at 6-14. Senior guard Ramar Evans, who was named to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team, and redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau, who averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, both return after each started all but one game last season.
Also back is talented redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, who was the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18. He transferred to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa and then to Parkside, but his season was cut short after just five games last year due to a foot injury.
Croft averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over those five games.
Wrestling picked fifth in NSIC
The Parkside wrestling team was picked to finish fifth in the 10-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference when the preseason coaches poll was released Tuesday.
The Rangers received 45 points.
St. Cloud State, the nine-time defending NSIC champion, received 81 points and nine of 10 first-place votes in being picked to win another conference title this season.
Parkside was admitted to the NSIC for 2020-21 because the GLIAC does not sanction wrestling. The Rangers had been scheduled to join the NSIC for 2021-22, but the conference allowed them to join a year early because Parkside faced scheduling difficulties without a conference affiliation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, the Rangers went 7-6 and sent three wrestlers to the NCAA II Championships in Joseph Arroyo (125 pounds), Airk Furseth (133) and Shane Gantz (165). While the two-time All-American Furseth graduated, the NCAA Division II Super Region V champion Arroyo returns for his senior season after going 24-8 last year, while Gantz returns as a junior after going 18-9.
Parkside opens its season Jan. 9 with an NSIC dual meet against Augustana (S.D.).
