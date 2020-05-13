UW-Parkside notebook: Men's basketball team adds recruit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The UW-Parkside men's basketball program has added La Crosse Logan product Jacksun Hamilton to its 2020 recruiting class, coach Luke Reigel announced Wednesday.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 wing, will join Nick Brown, Colin O'Rourke, Brady Olson, Josiah Palmer and Bryce Prochaska as incoming recruits for the 2020-21 season.

"Jacksun Hamilton is a player who we feel very fortunate to have signed so late in the process," Reigel said in a news release. "He adds size, athleticism and skill to our program. His ability to rebound the basketball and then lead the fastbreak is something we love to have in our program, and his basketball IQ will fit perfectly into the things that we love to do.

"He may be a sleeper coming out of high school, but we believe he has the potential to be an outstanding college basketball player. On top of that, he is a terrific student and a high-character young man. Jacksun is a great person to have round out our 2020 high school recruiting class. This group really has the potential to do special things together."