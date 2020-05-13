UW-Parkside notebook: Men's basketball team adds recruit

The UW-Parkside men's basketball program has added La Crosse Logan product Jacksun Hamilton to its 2020 recruiting class, coach Luke Reigel announced Wednesday.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 wing, will join Nick Brown, Colin O'Rourke, Brady Olson, Josiah Palmer and Bryce Prochaska as incoming recruits for the 2020-21 season.
"Jacksun Hamilton is a player who we feel very fortunate to have signed so late in the process," Reigel said in a news release. "He adds size, athleticism and skill to our program. His ability to rebound the basketball and then lead the fastbreak is something we love to have in our program, and his basketball IQ will fit perfectly into the things that we love to do.
"He may be a sleeper coming out of high school, but we believe he has the potential to be an outstanding college basketball player. On top of that, he is a terrific student and a high-character young man. Jacksun is a great person to have round out our 2020 high school recruiting class. This group really has the potential to do special things together."
Hamilton was a three-year member of Logan's varsity team and this season averaged 19.8 points per game, which ranked second in the Mississippi Valley Conference behind La Crosse Central standout Johnny Davis, a University of Wisconsin recruit. Hamilton was named second-team All-Conference.
Hamilton also lettered in track and field and helped Logan to back-to-back conference titles and is a three-time member of the MVC All-Academic Team.
Hamilton's father, Vince, played at Clemson from 1980 to 1985 and was drafted by the Indiana Pacers. He went on to win two CBA championships with the La Crosse Catbirds.
McClelland honored
Alyssa McClelland, a senior on the UW-Parkside softball team, has been named an Outstanding Graduate for this weekend's Parkside graduation ceremony, the school announced in a news release.
McClelland, a biological sciences major, graduated from Union Grove and at Parkside earned a 3.83 cumulative GPA and a 3.88 major GPA in biology. She's been accepted into the M.D. program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
"Alyssa has been an outstanding leader for our program on and off the field," Parkside coach Kristin Ortman said. "She has demonstrated a strong work ethic and desire for greatness over the past three seasons. She has a positive attitude and is always finding ways to motivate her teammates, especially during high-pressure situations.
"Alyssa has battled through injuries during her career but would rise above and would bring out great energy and passion to the softball team while being a true competitor on the field."
McClelland had a breakout 2019 season as a junior, leading the Rangers in ERA (3.92), wins (four), shutouts (three) and WHIP (1.71). During her abbreviated senior season, McClelland went 4-4 with a 3.28 ERA and a team-high 42.2 innings pitched.
