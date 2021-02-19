UW-Parkside roundup: Men's basketball team snaps two-game losing streak, tied for first again

It was another game down to the wire for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team Friday afternoon.

This time, the Rangers came out on the right end of things.

Using contributions from up and down the lineup and a trio of clutch 3-pointers late in the game, Parkside managed to pull away from Lake Superior State for an 82-75 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road victory in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Parkside, which improved to 9-6 with three regular-season games left on its 18-game GLIAC-only schedule. The Rangers and Lakers play again at noon Saturday in the Upper Peninsula.

Parkside also pulled back into a first-place tie in the North Division with Michigan Tech after the Huskies lost to Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Friday to drop to 9-6. Parkside hosts Michigan Tech next weekend for a two-game set at the DeSimone Gymnasium to close the regular season.

Parkside's last six games have been decided by single digits, four by four points or less, and Friday was no exception as the teams were locked neck-and-neck much of the way.