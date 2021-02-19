UW-Parkside roundup: Men's basketball team snaps two-game losing streak, tied for first again

It was another game down to the wire for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team Friday afternoon.
This time, the Rangers came out on the right end of things.
Using contributions from up and down the lineup and a trio of clutch 3-pointers late in the game, Parkside managed to pull away from Lake Superior State for an 82-75 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road victory in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Parkside, which improved to 9-6 with three regular-season games left on its 18-game GLIAC-only schedule. The Rangers and Lakers play again at noon Saturday in the Upper Peninsula.
Parkside also pulled back into a first-place tie in the North Division with Michigan Tech after the Huskies lost to Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Friday to drop to 9-6. Parkside hosts Michigan Tech next weekend for a two-game set at the DeSimone Gymnasium to close the regular season.
Parkside's last six games have been decided by single digits, four by four points or less, and Friday was no exception as the teams were locked neck-and-neck much of the way.
But the Rangers got some late defensive stops, and freshman guard Josiah Palmer made two 3s and senior guard Ramar Evans one as Parkside authored a 15-8 burst in the final 3 minutes that allowed the Rangers to finally pull away.
It was sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. who led a whopping six Rangers in double figures with 16 points. Redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau had a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had 13 points and six boards, Evans had 13 points and a game-high seven assists, sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu added 10 points and Palmer scored 11 off the bench.
Parkside started fast and built an 18-8 lead on a Sigmon 3 just 7 minutes, 7 seconds into the game, but Lake Superior State tied it at 37-37 by halftime.
The second half was played almost entirely within a one-possession margin, but the Lakers were able to build a four-point advantage at 62-58 with 6:38 left to play.
The game was tied again at 67-67 when Evans made a pair of free throws with 2:49 remaining to give the Rangers the lead for good. After a couple stops, Parkside got a 3 from Palmer for a 72-67 advantage, another 3 by Palmer for a 75-69 lead and a final 3 from Evans for a 78-71 lead with 22 seconds left.
O'Rourke then had a steal and made four free throws the rest of the way.
Junior forward Kemon Bassett scored a game-high 24 points for Lake Superior State (7-8).
Softball
UW-Parkside 1, Quincy (Mo.) 0
UW-Parkside 10, Ursuline (Ohio) 3
UW-Parkside 5, Upper Iowa 3
After 348 days since their last game, the Rangers got off to a 3-0 start to their 2021 season Thursday and Friday at the Rosemont Dome in Rosemont, Ill.
In Thursday's season-opening win over Quincy, senior Allison Hausl pitched a three-hit shutout, walking two and striking out two in her seven innings of work.
Parkside scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth when senior Jessica Miklos, who went 2-for-3, singled in senior Cassidy Prucha, who had walked to as a pinch-hitter to lead off the inning.
In Thursday's second game against Ursuline, sophomore Dani Evans blasted two homers and finished 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Miklos went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI and sophomore Alex Wooten finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, as the Rangers totaled 13 hits.
Senior Tijanne Ross worked five innings to get the win.
On Saturday against Upper Iowa, Evans cranked another homer and also doubled, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI, while sophomore Taylor Delgado went 2-for-4 with a run.
Parkside broke a 3-3 deadlock in the bottom of the fifth when senior Maegan Brookins scored on a throwing error, then Miklos singled in Delgado in the bottom of the sixth for an insurance run.
Junior Kiley Akey went all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Rangers had two more games at the Rosemont Dome, later Friday night against Lindenwood (Mo.) and at 10 a.m. Sunday against William Jewell (Mo.).