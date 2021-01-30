UW-Parkside roundup: Parkside women split at Saginaw Valley

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team split a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road series against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., over the weekend.
After posting a 65-55 victory on Friday, Parkside fell on Saturday, 76-69.
Halfway through their 18-game GLIAC-only schedule, the Rangers are 4-5. Seven of their nine games have ben decided by single digits, six by four points or less.
This weekend was a good example of Parkside's inconsistency on the defensive end, as the Rangers were able to slow the Cardinals down in Friday's win but not so much in Saturday's loss.
"I like this back-to-back format — we need to find a way to play more consistently on consecutive days," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release after Saturday's game. "I thought we lacked a sense of urgency on the defensive end (Saturday) and allowed them to get easy shots that helped them to get in rhythm.
"We need to take more pride in our ability to defend and will continue to work on that in practice. Offensively, we put a lot of points on the board, and the scary thing is that I don't think we've hit full throttle."
Big weekend for Nelson
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson had a another big weekend for the Rangers. She totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Friday and on Saturday had a game-high 28 points to go with five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Junior wing Hannah Plockelman had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals on Friday and 15 points and five rebounds on Saturday, while senior guard Alexis Vaughn totaled nine points and four assists on Friday and 10 points and six assists on Saturday.
In Friday's game, Parkside held Saginaw Valley (4-5) to 29.5 percent shooting (18-of-61) from the field.
The Rangers face a huge test next when they host Ashland (Ohio) on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium. Though they've fallen out of the rankings right now, the Eagles had a 33-game winning streak going before it was snapped earlier this season and have been one of the top programs in NCAA Division II in recent years.
"It's hard to believe that we are halfway through the regular season," Conely said. "We have come a long way offensively and defensively, and the exciting thing is that we have so much room for improvement. We will get after it this week in practice as we prepare to host Ashland next weekend."
Wrestling
Upper Iowa 21, Parkside 12
The 25th-ranked Rangers faced a tough challenge on the road against the 16th-ranked Peacocks on Thursday and dropped the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match to fall to 1-3.
Sophomore Ryan Neu (174 pounds) and freshman Reece Worachek (184) each got big wins for Parkside over the eighth-ranked wrestlers nationally in each of their weight classes, respectively, in Upper Iowa's Myron Crawford and Dalton Hahn.
Redshirt senor Joe Arroyo, meanwhile, entered his match ranked No. 4 at 125 pounds and stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with a a 6-2 win over 11th-ranked Kaden Anderlik.
Redshirt junior Shane Gantz also improved to 4-0 with a 4-0 win over Ryan Steffen at 165.
Parkside hosts top-ranked St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rangers' final home match of the season.