UW-Parkside roundup: Parkside women split at Saginaw Valley

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team split a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road series against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., over the weekend.

After posting a 65-55 victory on Friday, Parkside fell on Saturday, 76-69.

Halfway through their 18-game GLIAC-only schedule, the Rangers are 4-5. Seven of their nine games have ben decided by single digits, six by four points or less.

This weekend was a good example of Parkside's inconsistency on the defensive end, as the Rangers were able to slow the Cardinals down in Friday's win but not so much in Saturday's loss.

"I like this back-to-back format — we need to find a way to play more consistently on consecutive days," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release after Saturday's game. "I thought we lacked a sense of urgency on the defensive end (Saturday) and allowed them to get easy shots that helped them to get in rhythm.

"We need to take more pride in our ability to defend and will continue to work on that in practice. Offensively, we put a lot of points on the board, and the scary thing is that I don't think we've hit full throttle."

Big weekend for Nelson