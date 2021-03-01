UW-Parkside roundup: Rangers' Gantz, Arroyo punch tickets to D-2 Wrestling Championships

UW-Parkside's Shane Gantz and Joe Arroyo are headed back to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships for the second straight season.
Gantz, a redshirt junior from Waukesha, punched his ticket at 165 pounds, while Arroyo, a senior from Grayslake, Ill., punched his at 125 on Saturday in the the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships in Aberdeen, S.D.
Gantz, ranked No. 5 in his weight class, went 2-1 en route to finishing second at 165. After earning a bye, Gantz beat Brody Nielsen of Minnesota State-Moorhead, 10-2, and then earned a spot in the championship match with a 2-1 decision over Braydon Huber of Mary.
Gantz lost to No. 6 Devin Fitzpatrick of St. Cloud State, 3-1, in the championship match, but the second-place finish still qualified him for nationals.
Arroyo, meanwhile, had to battle back through the consolation bracket to reach nationals.
Ranked No. 3 at 125, Arroyo had a bye and then defeated Landen Fischer of Northern State, 8-2, to reach the semifinals. There, however, Arroyo was upset by Cole Jones of MSU-Moorhead by a 19-9 major decision, which sent Arroyo to the consolation bracket.
Arroyo won his first consolation match against Saint Cloud State's Paxton Creese by 9-7 sudden victory to reach the consolation championship against 10th-ranked Kaden Anderlik of Upper Iowa. There, Arroyo squeezed out a 3-2 victory to secure a spot in nationals.
Gantz is now 8-1 on the season, while Arroyo is 9-1. Both were named first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference when the NSIC coaches voted on the teams last week.
After a week off, Gantz and Arroyo will compete in the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Louis on March 12 and 13.
Just missing out on nationals for Parkside were freshman Reese Worachek at 184 and redshirt junior Job Ayala at 197.
Worachek, ranked No. 9, won his first three matches Saturday to reach the championship but lost to eighth-ranked Billy Pitzner of Saint Cloud State, 1-0, and was then pinned by Caden Steffen of Southwest Minnesota State in the true second-place match.
Ayala lost his opening match Saturday before battling back with three straight wins to reach the consolation bracket title match. There, he lost to 10th-ranked Jackson Ryan of Southwest Minnesota State, 9-2.
In the team standings, Parkside finished sixth among 10 teams at the regional with 39 points. Top-ranked Saint Cloud State was first with 116.5.
Track and field
Parkside wrapped up its indoor season Saturday and Sunday at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Saginaw, Mich.
The Rangers departed with two All-Conference awards and two school records.
On the men's side, senior Jacob Pigeon won a second-team All-GLIAC spot for his time of 48.44 seconds in the 400-meter dash, which was also an all-time program best. He also placed sixth in the 200 dash with a time of 22.15.
Freshman Daksh Arora also secured All-Conference honors for the Parkside men, as he came in third in the pole vault with a mark of 4.4 meters.
On the women's side, freshman Alaura Busch broke the Rangers' pentathlon record for the second time this season, this time setting the bar at 2,841 points.
The men's team finished the weekend sixth in the team standings with 33.5 points, and the women finished eighth with 11.
"There's a lot of great things to take away," Parkside coach Nick Maas said in a news release. "The biggest being the team's chemistry and energy. We were incredibly supportive of one another and had the loudest cheering section. I am definitely looking forward to this outdoor season."
That begins at the Drake Jim Duncan Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 26-27.
Women's volleyball
The Rangers were swept in a pair of GLIAC matches against Ashland on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium in their first home outings of the spring schedule.
The Eagles won by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 34-32, and 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
In Saturday's match, Parkside sophomore Reese Rossnagel had a career-high 15 kills on 25 attacks, a hitting percentage of .560.
Parkside (0-4) travels to Marquette, Mich., for a pair of GLIAC matches against Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday.