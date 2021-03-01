UW-Parkside roundup: Rangers' Gantz, Arroyo punch tickets to D-2 Wrestling Championships

On the men's side, senior Jacob Pigeon won a second-team All-GLIAC spot for his time of 48.44 seconds in the 400-meter dash, which was also an all-time program best. He also placed sixth in the 200 dash with a time of 22.15.

Freshman Daksh Arora also secured All-Conference honors for the Parkside men, as he came in third in the pole vault with a mark of 4.4 meters.

On the women's side, freshman Alaura Busch broke the Rangers' pentathlon record for the second time this season, this time setting the bar at 2,841 points.

The men's team finished the weekend sixth in the team standings with 33.5 points, and the women finished eighth with 11.

"There's a lot of great things to take away," Parkside coach Nick Maas said in a news release. "The biggest being the team's chemistry and energy. We were incredibly supportive of one another and had the loudest cheering section. I am definitely looking forward to this outdoor season."

That begins at the Drake Jim Duncan Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 26-27.

Women's volleyball

The Rangers were swept in a pair of GLIAC matches against Ashland on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium in their first home outings of the spring schedule.