UW-Parkside roundup: Women's basketball team wins 2nd straight

A 10-point margin isn't really considered a blowout, but that's what it must've felt like for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team Friday.
In a rare game decided by double digits for the Rangers this season, Parkside tightened up defensively and grinded out a 65-55 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich.
It was the second straight win for the Rangers (4-4 overall and GLIAC), but their first by more than four points. Six of their first seven games entering Friday had been decided by four points or less, including Tuesday's 74-72 home win over Purdue Northwest.
But Parkside will take the 10-point win as it faces Saginaw Valley (3-5) again at 2 p.m. Saturday to close out the back-to-back set.
"I thought our game management down the stretch was solid," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "We have seen growth in closing games, even from earlier this week. Instead of it coming down to the wire, we were able to build our lead and put the game away late.
"Looking forward to game two. We need to be prepared for another battle (Saturday)."
The Rangers trailed 29-25 at halftime Friday but held the Cardinals to just 26 points in the second half. Parkside has struggled defensively at times this season but held Saginaw Valley to a chilly 29.5 percent (18-of-61) from the field.
Parkside shot just 39.7 percent (23-of-58), but its defense carried the win.
"I thought we played well on both ends," Conely said. "We were disciplined and executed our game plan consistently on defense. Offensively, we missed some shots that we normally make, but continued to work for great shots."
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson had another strong all-around game for the Rangers, totaling 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, all team highs. Junior wing Hannah Plockelman had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, senior guard Alexis Vaughn had nine points and four assists, junior guard Maddy Harrison totaled seven points and seven boards and redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis and junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck each chipped in seven points.
Parkside outscored Saginaw Valley 18-12 in the third quarter and 22-14 in the fourth.
Wrestling
Upper Iowa 21, Parkside 12
The 25th-ranked Rangers faced a tough challenge on the road against the 16th-ranked Peacocks on Thursday and dropped the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match to fall to 1-3.
Sophomore Ryan Neu (174 pounds) and freshman Reece Worachek (184) each got big wins for Parkside over the eighth-ranked wrestlers nationally in each of their weight classes, respectively, in Upper Iowa's Myron Crawford and Dalton Hahn.
Redshirt senor Joe Arroyo, meanwhile, entered his match ranked No. 4 at 125 pounds and stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with a a 6-2 win over 11th-ranked Kaden Anderlik.
Redshirt junior Shane Gantz also improved to 4-0 with a 4-0 win over Ryan Steffen at 165.
Parkside hosts top-ranked St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rangers' final home match of the season.