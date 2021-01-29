UW-Parkside roundup: Women's basketball team wins 2nd straight

A 10-point margin isn't really considered a blowout, but that's what it must've felt like for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team Friday.

In a rare game decided by double digits for the Rangers this season, Parkside tightened up defensively and grinded out a 65-55 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich.

It was the second straight win for the Rangers (4-4 overall and GLIAC), but their first by more than four points. Six of their first seven games entering Friday had been decided by four points or less, including Tuesday's 74-72 home win over Purdue Northwest.

But Parkside will take the 10-point win as it faces Saginaw Valley (3-5) again at 2 p.m. Saturday to close out the back-to-back set.

"I thought our game management down the stretch was solid," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "We have seen growth in closing games, even from earlier this week. Instead of it coming down to the wire, we were able to build our lead and put the game away late.

"Looking forward to game two. We need to be prepared for another battle (Saturday)."