CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — The Alliant Energy Powerhouse will be rocking Friday and Saturday, as wrestlers from across the country will battle it out to earn the most prestigious award in the world to these guys — a national championship.

WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar, Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Kurt Angle have all won collegiate national championships, and UFC fighters like Chael Sonnen have done the same.

It's one of those things that separates the men from the boys.

And this weekend, five UW-Parkside wrestlers have the chance to join that elite company.

Even if they don't, just getting here is a huge accomplishment.

It's been perhaps the best season in UW-Parkside wrestling history, and it's a pretty darn good history.

The best dual record in school history, an undefeated conference championship and a school record five wrestlers heading to Nationals.

It's easy to see why head coach Nick Becker is especially amped about his team.

"It's our first conference title in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC)," said Becker, who was a pretty great wrestler in his own right for the Rangers a few years ago. "We've only been in this conference for three years. It's the toughest conference in Division 2 wrestling."

So the Rangers play in the nation's best NCAA conference, and they were perfect this season. The last time they made a huge splash at nationals was 2018, when they took third as a team.

But Nationals are nothing new.

In fact, Parkside has enjoyed 19 top-10 finishes at nationals in program history.

"2018 was our best year ever," Becker said. "We took third as a team at nationals."

Brotherly love

Nick's brother Craig, a 2010 national champion for Parkside, is on the coaching staff, and he couldn't be more proud to represent his alma mater this weekend.

"This team more than I can ever recall before is very close, they do everything together and are always there for another," Craig Becker said Thursday. "They come in the room every day with a purpose, and I think the younger guys feed off that, which has elevated everyone in the room. It is a tight group that share the same goals and that's living that championship lifestyle, from their academics, athletics, and social life. They truly are professionals, and they live their day-to-day life in that way."

"Parkside wrestling is on the rise and sky is the limit for this program, the notoriety from the state and across the country is building in the wrestling world and people are associating Parkside Wrestling as one of the premier D2 wrestling programs in the country. Nick is building something special and guys coming out of high school want to wrestle for him."

What's better than coaching at the highest level with your brother?

"I couldn't have written it up any better," Craig Becker said. "When I came back to Parkside to help out in 2013 as a volunteer coach, I would have never pictured nearly 10 years later coaching alongside him and him as my boss. But all kidding aside, it has been an honor and I am grateful to Parkside Athletics for entrusting in us to lead these young men in helping them accomplish their goals. Nick has high aspirations for this program, and we look forward to seeing where this program is at another 10 years from now."

The best of the best

This weekend, Parkside sends Shane Gantz, Cayden Henschel, Jalen Spuhler, Reece Worachek and Shane Corrigan to nationals.

Gantz, a Waukesha native, is 32-0 and was runner-up last year at nationals. At 165 pounds, he is ranked No. 1 in the county right now. The sensational senior is a team captain.

Henschel, a native of West Bend, is 26-3 at 141 pounds. He's No. 2 in the nation right now.

Spuhler, No. 6 in the country at 149 pounds, is from Hartford.

"This is a big accomplishment for me because of the hard work and sacrifices that I put in in the off season," Spuhler said. "I love wrestling because the work you put in shows in competitions. My goal for this weekend is to wrestle to my best, and become an All-American."

Worachek, a Luxemburg original, is No. 5 in the country at 184 pounds. The sophomore was an All-American last season. Another team captain, his younger brother is a senior in high school and will be wrestling at Parkside next season. Easton is already a state runner-up.

Worachek has been to nationals before, now he wants to win it all.

"I think to be an effective wrestler you just have to be determined and work hard everyday," he said. "When you go to the room you have to want to get better. What I love about the sport is that it’s all on you. But then there is the team aspect to it. My goals for this weekend are to win a National title as a team and individually."

Finally, Corrigan is ready to leave everything on the mat. The true freshman from De Pere is No. 4 right now at 125 pounds.

He says Parkside wrestling is the place to be for high school wrestlers.

"People should pay attention to Parkside wrestling because we are a young hungry team," Corrigan said. "We have a great leader in Nick Becker and are always looking to score points and dominate guys not just win. I love the sport of wrestling because it's just me and the other man out there, no one else can control the outcome of that match.

"My goals for this weekend are to win a national title and wrestle the way I have all year. To go out there to have fun and score points."