UWP announces hiring of Beaton

UW-Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin on Tuesday announced the hiring of Ashley Beaton as the school's athletics academic advisor. The new position was made possible through Parkside's successful application for the NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant.
"We're thrilled to welcome Ashley to our team here at Parkside in this important role supporting our student-athletes," Gavin said in a news release. "She is a rising star in Division II, with valuable experiences as a student-athlete at UIS (Illinois Springfield) and professionally with North Georgia and the NCAA national office.
"Ashley's talent, initiative and commitment to supporting student-athletes will serve her well in this role."
For the last year, Beaton worked at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis, serving as a postgraduate intern for Division II Governance. Before her time with the NCAA, she was the graduate assistant for athletic administration at the University of North Georgia from 2017-19.
"I'm thrilled to become a part of the Ranger family and to get to know the student-athletes and staff at Parkside," Beaton said. "I'm excited to continue my career within Division II, being a former Division II student-athlete myself. This position gives me the opportunity to continue the work I love and to work closely with the student-athletes in helping them have the best overall experience."
In this role, Beaton will serve as a member of the athletics administration and report directly to Hayley Treadway, the senior associate AD for compliance and student success. Beaton will work as an academic advisor for Parkside student-athletes, assisting with registration, orientation, the development of academic and graduation plans and monitoring academics to ensure NCAA compliance. Additionally, she will serve as the liaison to academic advisors across campus in collaboration with the Career and Advising Center.
"This position would not be possible without receiving the NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant," Gavin said. "I'm really grateful for the NCAA's Office of Leadership Development for their continued support of NCAA Division II and creating opportunities to benefit student-athletes and professionals like Ashley."
In 2019, Parkside received the NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant through the NCAA's Office of Leadership Development. With a five-year commitment, the grant program assists with the funding and support of mid-to-senior level administrative positions. In addition to funding designated for salary and benefits, Parkside will receive professional development and technology funding to support Beaton and the position.
"I'd like to thank the UW-Parkside staff, especially Andrew Gavin, Hayley Treadway and (Deputy AD) Chris Barker for this opportunity," Beaton said. "I'd also like to thank not only my own family, but my Division II National Office and North Georgia family for the continued support and for helping to develop me into the professional I am today."
A native of Wildwood, Mo., Beaton played volleyball at Illinois Springfield from 2013-17 and earned her Bachelor of Art's degree in psychology in 2017. She went on to earn her MBA from North Georgia in 2019. She earned the Rising Star Award from the Women Leaders in College Sports in 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!