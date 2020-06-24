UWP announces hiring of Beaton

In this role, Beaton will serve as a member of the athletics administration and report directly to Hayley Treadway, the senior associate AD for compliance and student success. Beaton will work as an academic advisor for Parkside student-athletes, assisting with registration, orientation, the development of academic and graduation plans and monitoring academics to ensure NCAA compliance. Additionally, she will serve as the liaison to academic advisors across campus in collaboration with the Career and Advising Center.

"This position would not be possible without receiving the NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant," Gavin said. "I'm really grateful for the NCAA's Office of Leadership Development for their continued support of NCAA Division II and creating opportunities to benefit student-athletes and professionals like Ashley."

In 2019, Parkside received the NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant through the NCAA's Office of Leadership Development. With a five-year commitment, the grant program assists with the funding and support of mid-to-senior level administrative positions. In addition to funding designated for salary and benefits, Parkside will receive professional development and technology funding to support Beaton and the position.