UWP duo earns All-GLIAC honors

The UW-Parkside duo of senior Amanda Johnson and junior Jacob Pigeon earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field honors Sunday in Allendale, Mich.
Johnson took second in the mile run with a time of 4:57.78 to go with a seventh-place effort in the 3,000.
Pigeon moved up a spot to second place in the 400 after a disqualification. His time of 48.47 also was good to meet an NCAA Division II provisional effort.
Also posting top-10 times for the Rangers were Rebecca Sennett in the 3,000 for the women and Zach Kiedrowski in the mile for the men.
The Parkside women tallied 14 points, while the men had 29 in the team standings. Grand Valley State swept both the men’s and women’s overall titles, as the women won their 21st straight championship with 242.5 points.
Softball
Lindenwood 2, UW-Parkside 1
The Rangers fell short in their bid for the series sweep in Missouri on Sunday.
An RBI double by Parkside’s Alyssa Laxson in the fourth inning accounted for Parkside’s only run, as the Rangers fell to 8-3.
Freshman Jadynn Powell, a Bradford graduate, collected one of the Rangers’ five hits. Junior pitcher Cassidy Prucha and senior Alyssa McClelland combined to pitch six innings and allowed seven hits and one earned run apiece.
Baseball
Druy 8, UW-Parkside 7, 12 innings
The Rangers battled the hosts in Missouri for 12 innings Sunday, but a double by Drury sent Parkside to its third loss in as many tries to open the 2020 season.
Tremper graduate and junior Garrett LaBreche had three hits and a run scored for the Rangers, followed by Casey Oliver and Dominic Esposito each with two hits. Another Tremper graduate, freshman Jared Heinzen, collected a pair of RBI.
High school wrestling
Several members of the St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran wrestling teams recently landed on All-Metro Classic Conference squads that were released Monday.
Named to the first team from Shoreland Lutheran were Mason Gill (106), Ben Schimanski (120), Lane Villareal (145) and Taylor Johnson (152).
Earning a spot on first team from St. Joseph was Brendan Rafferty (160).
Second-team picks from Shoreland were Micah Babinec (106), Jason Weinke (113) and Gabe Bixby (132). Named to the second team from St. Joseph were Charles Anderson (120), Noah Davis (126) and Benjamin Franklin (138).
Other first-team selections were Serenity Ford (113), Racine Lutheran/St. Cat’s/Prairie; Angel Aranda (126), Racine Lutheran; Daniel Sanchez (132), Racine Lutheran; Ben Stiemsma (138), Greendale Martin Luther; Peyton Smith (170), Martin Luther; Abel Mulder (182), Racine Lutheran; Michael Strohmeyer (195), Martin Luther; Traykiese Gillentine (220), Racine Lutheran; and Alex Mulder (285), Racine Lutheran.
Racine Lutheran captured the overall conference team title in 2019-20.
Dan Truttschel