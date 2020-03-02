UWP duo earns All-GLIAC honors

The UW-Parkside duo of senior Amanda Johnson and junior Jacob Pigeon earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field honors Sunday in Allendale, Mich.

Johnson took second in the mile run with a time of 4:57.78 to go with a seventh-place effort in the 3,000.

Pigeon moved up a spot to second place in the 400 after a disqualification. His time of 48.47 also was good to meet an NCAA Division II provisional effort.

Also posting top-10 times for the Rangers were Rebecca Sennett in the 3,000 for the women and Zach Kiedrowski in the mile for the men.

The Parkside women tallied 14 points, while the men had 29 in the team standings. Grand Valley State swept both the men’s and women’s overall titles, as the women won their 21st straight championship with 242.5 points.

Softball

Lindenwood 2, UW-Parkside 1

The Rangers fell short in their bid for the series sweep in Missouri on Sunday.

An RBI double by Parkside’s Alyssa Laxson in the fourth inning accounted for Parkside’s only run, as the Rangers fell to 8-3.

