UWP duo earns national recognition

UW-Parkside's Alyssa Nelson and Trey Croft recently earned national honors from the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner's Association.

Nelson was named to the All-Midwest Region first team, while Croft was a second-team selection.

A redshirt-junior from New Berlin, Nelson put together one of the best seasons in UW-Parkside history. She set the single-season scoring record with 586 points to close the year with a 20.2 per-game average to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

In addition, she shot .514% from the field, .415% from the 3-point line and .908% from the free-throw line, one of only two players in all of collegiate basketball to average higher than .50/.40/.90.

Nelson previously had been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, first-team All-GLIAC and was the GLIAC North Player of the Week three times. She led the conference in points per game, free throws made and 3-point shooting percentage.

"We are so thrilled to hear that Alyssa has been named to the All-Midwest first team," UW-Parkside coach Jen Conely said. "She is a special player that has worked incredibly hard to continue to elevate her game and help our team compete at a high level.

"We compete in one of the toughest regions in Division II. It is quite an honor to be recognized as one of the top players in the region."

Croft, a redshirt-senior, was a first-team, All-GLIAC selection after he led the conference in points per game at 19.3. He finished with a scoring average of 20.5, good for 28th in the nation.

In addition, Croft was 11th in the nation in 3-point field goals made, fifth in the conference in free-throw percentage and steals, sixth in the GLIAC in assists and had 13 games of more than 20 points. He also was a two-time, GLIAC Player of the Week.

Dan Truttschel

