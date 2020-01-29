You are the owner of this article.
UWP men experiencing growing pains
UW-Parkside Basketball

UWP men experiencing growing pains

PARKSIDE VS NORTHERN MICHIGAN

UW-Parkside freshman guard Solomon Oraegbu goes up for a shot against Northern Michigan earlier this season. Oraegbu is one of two true freshmen in the Rangers' starting lineup lately.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel recalled what he saw in his starting lineup during last weekend’s two-game road trip to Michigan.

He saw two true freshmen, two redshirt sophomores and a junior.

And the first man off the bench? Another redshirt sophomore.

That roll call is really all you need to know when assessing why the Rangers have been so inconsistent this season. Parkside (10-9 overall, 6-5 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) hosts Davenport at 7:30 tonight and Grand Valley State at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

The Rangers won four straight at home before dropping two on the road last weekend. They’re 9-1 at home, 1-7 on the road and 0-1 at neutral sites.

There’s a pretty simple reason for that.

“We’re young,” Reigel said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact. As a coach, you’re going to have to go through some growing pains with this group. We hope that it leads to better results down the road.”

For sure, this season has tested Reigel’s patience.

It’s not that the 17th-year coach hasn’t navigated through tough seasons before. He has, at times with teams posting far worse records than this one.

But Reigel also led his teams to five straight NCAA Division II Tournaments from 2013-17, and last year’s team claimed the GLIAC North Division title.

So this season has been a balancing act between developing his young players and trying to win games. Practices, Reigel said, are more focused on developing skill sets and fundamentals than on preparing for the next opponent, something he admitted he wished wasn’t the case come late January.

But that’s what needs to be done to mold this team into what Reigel refers to as his “next” championship team.

“It’s difficult because of what level of basketball we’ve played at over the last few years, to be so up and down,” he said. “But we’ve gone through this before with young teams. The most important part of it for me is to keep evaluating these players and see who can be a part of our next very good team.

“That’s what I’m looking at. Whether it’s ability, character, toughness, I’m always evaluating to see who that’s in our program now can be core members of the next championship team.

“... You have to go through the battles to become a warrior.”

This weekend will be another stern test.

Davenport (14-7) and Grand Valley State (16-3) are a combined 30-10 overall. Grand Valley State was ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll and leads the GLIAC South at 9-2 in conference play, while Davenport is tied for second at 6-5.

This is the first weekend this season the Rangers will play conference teams for the second time, and Parkside’s road meetings with this weekend’s opponents were a great microcosm of the Rangers’ up-and-down season.

On Dec. 5 at Grand Valley State, Parkside was crushed, 73-47. But the Rangers bounced back two days later with an impressive 88-79 win at Davenport, still their only road victory this season.

“It’s not like we come home and play a couple cupcakes,” Reigel said. “... We’re going to have our hands full all weekend.”

UWP womenThe Parkside women will also host a pair of GLIAC games this weekend, at 5:30 p.m. today against Davenport and at 1 p.m. Saturday against Grand Valley State, ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll.

The Rangers (11-8 overall) have won nine of their last 11 and at 8-3 in conference play are tied with Ferris State for the top spot in the GLIAC North, two games ahead of 6-5 Northern Michigan.

Davenport is 6-13 overall and 1-10 in the GLIAC, while Grand Valley State is 18-1 and 10-1. The Lakers’ only loss came to second-ranked Ashland, which is undefeated and leads Grand Valley State by a game atop the GLIAC South.

Parkside lost at Grand Valley State, 109-70, on Dec. 5 before notching a 101-87 win at Davenport two days later.

Luke Reigel mug

