UWP men's basketball adds three recruits

UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel announced the signing of three recruits to National Letters of Intent in a news release last week.

The Rangers will welcome Brady Olson of Cuba City High School, Josiah Palmer of Flossmoor, Ill., and Homewood-Flossmoor High School and Bryce Prochaska of Dodgeville via Judson University this fall. They'll join Colin O'Rourke and Nick Brown, who signed with Parkside in November.

"With the players we signed early and the addition of these three recruits we feel great about the depth we've created on our roster," Reigel said. "Our practices are going to be very competitive, and that should make us a much tougher team both physically and mentally. I love the potential of this group and the character of these young men. They are going to be outstanding representatives of our university and of Parkside basketball."

Olson, a 6-foot guard, was a three-time All-Conference honoree, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team All-State and Associated Press All-State honorable mention. He scored over 1,400 points in his career at Cuba City and led to his team to a 25-0 record this season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigel coached Olson's father, Aaron, for one season as an assistant at UW-Platteville.