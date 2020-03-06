UWP women face top-seeded Ashland

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team faces a tall order in today’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament’s second-round contest.
Following an 80-67 victory over Northern Michigan in the quarterfinal Tuesday, the fourth-seeded Rangers travel to top-seeded Ashland (Ohio) for a 1 p.m. semifinal matchup.
Ashland enters the third game between the teams this year at 29-0 overall and is ranked second in NCAA Division II. Parkside is 16-13 overall.
In the other semifinal today, also at Ashland, fourth-ranked Grand Valley State (27-2) takes on Wayne State (16-13), with the winners meeting for the conference tournament title Sunday at 2 p.m.
The overall series between Ashland and Parkside has been all Eagles, who are 6-0 against the Rangers dating back to 2012. In two meetings this season, Ashland owns victories over Parkside of 92-66 on Jan. 18, followed by a 77-51 victory on Feb. 13.
Ashland has six players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Sara Loomis (16.7) and Jodi Johnson (16.4). Hallie Heidemann is next at 11.7 points, including a team-high 82 3-pointers.
All three players have been hot down the stretch for the Eagles. Johnson is shooting at a 72.7-percent clip (40-for-55), Loomis is averaging 18.8 points a game, and Heidemann has made 12 of her last 16 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
Parkside is led in scoring by Alyssa Nelson (14 points a game), followed by Taylor Stephen at 13.5 points and Carolina Rahknonen at 13 a game. Nelson is the Rangers’ top 3-point threat with a team-high 49, followed by Rahkonen with 33 and Stephen with 29.
In the opening-round win over Northern Michigan, Rahkonen led the way with 20 points, followed by Nelson with 16 and Stephen with 15. All five Parkside starters reached double digits.
