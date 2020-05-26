UWP women's basketball adds two recruits

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team has added two players to its 2020 recruiting class, the program announced Tuesday.
Lamija Coric and Alexis Vaughn have signed National Letters of Intent and will join Kayla Bohr and Maja Leidefors for the 2020-21 season.
"We are excited to welcome Alexis and Lamija to our Parkide family," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "They are skilled guards that can score in a variety of ways and have outstanding court vision. Both come from highly successful junior college programs and will bring valuable experience to our program. They have played against high-caliber competition and will definitely be prepared for GLIAC play.
"While recruiting them, it was easy to see that they are a great fit for our program and help us continue our tradition of recruiting hard-working student-athletes that will make a positive impact on the court, in the classroom and in the community."
Coric, a 5-foot-7 junior guard from Lulea, Sweden, comes to the Rangers from Utah State University Eastern, where she averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 2019-20 after earning All-Region XVIII honorable mention in 2018-19.
That season, Coric led the team and finished fourth in the NJCAA in 3-point shooting at 42.5 percent.
"I chose Parkside because of the coaches, team spirit and the academics," she said.
Said Conely: "Lamija is a skilled guard that adds versatility to our backcourt and is a great shooter. She shot over 40 percent for her career at USU-Eastern and has great footwork — she can come off any screen and shoot on a dime.
"Lamija has a lot of experience playing point in Europe and at USU-Eastern. She can handle the ball and has great court vision. ... She will be able to play several positions and be a consistent threat from 3."
Vaughn, a 5-5 senior guard from Chandler, Ariz., comes to Parkside after playing two seasons at Central Arizona and 11 games last season at Grambling State as a junior.
She started 50 out of 59 games played over his freshman and sophomore years at Central Arizona.
"I chose Parkside because of the coaches and the good team chemistry," Vaughn said.
Said Conely: "Alexis is very skilled and will help us at the point guard position. She has great handles and has a knack for putting teammates in position to be successful. Alexis did a great job facilitating the offense at Central Arizona — she had 292 assists in two seasons and continues to improve her scoring each year. She can knock down 3s, attack off the dribble and hit pull-up jumpers.
"This season at Grambling, Alexis played well against some of the toughest competition in Division I, including Baylor. She does a great job of elevating the play of her teammates and will be able to help stretch the defense with her ability to score and create."
