UWP women's basketball adds two recruits

Said Conely: "Lamija is a skilled guard that adds versatility to our backcourt and is a great shooter. She shot over 40 percent for her career at USU-Eastern and has great footwork — she can come off any screen and shoot on a dime.

"Lamija has a lot of experience playing point in Europe and at USU-Eastern. She can handle the ball and has great court vision. ... She will be able to play several positions and be a consistent threat from 3."

Vaughn, a 5-5 senior guard from Chandler, Ariz., comes to Parkside after playing two seasons at Central Arizona and 11 games last season at Grambling State as a junior.

She started 50 out of 59 games played over his freshman and sophomore years at Central Arizona.

"I chose Parkside because of the coaches and the good team chemistry," Vaughn said.

Said Conely: "Alexis is very skilled and will help us at the point guard position. She has great handles and has a knack for putting teammates in position to be successful. Alexis did a great job facilitating the offense at Central Arizona — she had 292 assists in two seasons and continues to improve her scoring each year. She can knock down 3s, attack off the dribble and hit pull-up jumpers.