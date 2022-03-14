UWP's Gantz finishes second at DII nationals

UW-Parkside redshirt-junior Shane Gantz came within a whisker of a national championship.

Gantz, ranked second at 165 pounds, advanced to the final of the NCAA II Championship on Saturday in St. Louis, where he fell by the slimmest of margins, 1-0, to top-ranked Matt Malcolm of Nebraska-Kearney.

The only point in the final came in the second period when Malcolm was credited with an escape. Gantz, who advanced to the final with a 3-1 win over sixth-ranked Cory Peterson of McKendree, finished the year at 32-1 overall.

Gantz, from Waukesha, recorded the highest finish for a Parkside wrestler since current head coach Nick Becker won the title in 2018. Gantz now is a two-time All-American.

Parkside emerged from the weekend with a second All-American, redshirt-freshman Reece Worachek, who finished eighth at 184 pounds.

Worachek, who finished the season at 24-14, fell, 5-2, to seventh-ranked Anderson Salisbury, of Colorado Mines, in the seventh-place matchup. Worachek defeated Salisbury, 4-2, in the opening round.

Two other Parkside wrestlers also advanced to the national tournament.

Joe Arroyo (125) split his first two matches Friday before he fell by pinfall to Limestone's Kevin Radcliff. Arroyo, who lost, 7-1, to Shippenburg's Tyshawn White in the opening round, stayed alive with a 5-2 win over Augustana's Jaxon Rohman in the consolation round.

At 174 pounds, Job Ayala won his first match, by major decision 14-5 over Stephon Halliburton of Queens, before he fell, 9-3, to top-ranked Austin Eldredge of Nebraska-Kearney.

Ayala closed his national tournament with an 8-6 loss to New Mexico Highlands' Allen Michel in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Parkside was 14th in the final team standings with 22 points. Nebraska-Kearney won the team title with 127 points.

Track and Field

Division III Indoor National Meet

Carthage's Joseph White, an Indian Trail graduate, closed a stellar indoor season with a 10th-place finish in the shot put and a 13th-place effort in the weight throw Friday and Saturday at the JDL Fast Track Indoor Facility in Winston-Salem, N.C.

White posted his best throw in the shot put of 15.24 meters on his first attempt Saturday. He had a toss of 17.67 in the weight throw Friday.

Also competing at the national meet was Matthew Ausse, who was 20th in the weight throw at 16.12 meters.

Division II Indoor National Meet

UW-Parkside senior Carolin Bothe posted a 16th-place time of 2:11.64 in the 800-meter preliminary race Friday in Pittsburgh, Kansas, but it wasn't enough to earn a berth in the finals.

Bothe earlier in the indoor season had set the school record in the 800 with a time of 2:09.96. She also won four races, was in the top five 10 times and earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors in both the 800 and as a member of the distance medley relay team.

Baseball

Tucson Invitational

Carthage fell to 3-6 overall with a 10-8 loss Sunday to Southwest Minnesota State in the second of seven scheduled games on this trip at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.

The Firebirds held a 6-2 lead heading into the ninth inning, but Southwest Minnesota State exploded for an eight-run frame to take a 10-6 advantage into Carthage's final at bat.

Carthage rallied for two runs on doubles by Colton Klein (two hits, two runs, two RBI) and Bryce Prybylinski (three hits, two runs, RBI), but couldn't get any closer. Cody Tostrud added two hits for Carthage in the loss.

The Firebirds opened the trip with an 11-2 loss to Chapman University on Saturday. Carthage was back in action Monday morning against Macalester University.

Dan Truttschel

