Velodrome results for Sept. 3

Washington Park Velodrome
August 30
CAT 1/2/3 BELGIAN WIN & OUT (MODIFIED)
1. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling, Grafton; 2. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 3. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 4. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 5. Len Cabaltera, Milwaukee Bicycle Co., Mount Pleasant; 6. Devin Hatch, Westosha, Kenosha; 7. Craig Billings, Brazen Dropouts, Madison; 8. Robby Gauss, LAPT, Kenosha; 9. Curran Beckler, Unattached, Monona; 10. Mike Ferren, Polish & Slavic FCU, Northbrook; 11. Jong Pak, N/A, Chicago.
CAT 1/2/3 ONE KNOWN DISTANCE
1. Hartley; 2. Milas; 3. Lucas; 4. Springer; 5. Gauss; 6. Hatch; 7. Beckler; 8. Billings; 9. Pak; 10. Ferren.
CAT 1/2/3 TEMPO
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Lucas; 4. Beckler; 5. Milas; 6. Billings; 7. Ferren.
CAT 4/5 BELGIAN & OUT (MODIFIED)
1. Logan Powers, Bender Coaching, Racine; 2. Michael Pawlak, Unattached. Racine; 3. Timothy O’Meara, N/A, Denver; 4. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Uriah Pittman, Pittman Family Racing, N/A; 6. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 7. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.
CAT 4/5 ONE KNOWN DISTANCE
1. Powers; 2. O’Meara; 3. Pittman; 4. Orth; 5. Pawlak; 6. Sletten; 7. Martin; 8. K. Fenters; 9. N. Spittlemeister; 10. Leipzig; 11. Long.
CAT 4/5/WOMEN ELIMINATION
1. Powers; 2. Pittman; 3. K. Fenters; 4. N. Spittlemeister; 5. Sletten; 6. Leipzig; 7. Martin; 8. Stella (El) Bickham-Okoniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee.
WOMEN’S OPEN BELGIAN WIN & OUT
1. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 2.Bickham-Okoniewski; 3. Natasa Gakovic, N/A, Bensenville; 4. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol.
WOMEN OPEN ONE KNOWN DISTANCE
1. Gakovic; 2. Bickham-Okoniewski; 3. Davidson; 4. Stichert; 5. R. Fenters.
JUNIORS 13-18 BELGIAN WIN & OUT
1. Leipzig; 2. Martin; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Powers; 5. Davidson.
JUNIORS 13-18 ONE KNOWN DISTANCE
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Leipzig; 4. Martin; 5. Davidson; 6. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.
JUNIORS 9-12 SCRATCH RACE
1. Kasianowicz; 2. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 3. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 7. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 8. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 8. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.
JUNIORS 9-12 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Kasianowicz; 2. B. Clinkingbeard; 3. Hicks; 4. Chentnik; 5. West; 6. S. Becker; 7. B. Becker; 8. Delgado; 9. Be. Clinkingbeard; 10. Spittlemeister.
MASTERS 40+ UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Cabaltera; 4. Gauss; 5. Billings; 6. Pawlak.
TEAM SPRINTS
1. O’Meara, Gauss, Kasianowicz (1:18.41); 2. K. Fenters, Milas, R. Fenters (1:20.39); 3. Orth, Chentnik, Pak (1:22.07); 4. Davidson, Ferren, Sletten (1:22.14); 5. B. Becker, Cabaltera, Powers (1:24.13); 6. Springer, Leipzig, Be. Clinkingbeard (1:22.46); 7. Hatch, West, Pittman (1:24.50); 7. Hartley, S. Becker, Bickham-Okoniewski (1:24.50); 8. Delgado, Gakovic, Lucas (1:25.61); 9. Beckler, Martin, Hicks (1:26.33); 10. Billings, V. Spittlemeister, N. Spittlemeister (1:29.52); 11. Stichert, Pawlak, B. Clinkingbeard (1:30.63).