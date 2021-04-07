Volleyball: Tremper's Blake Arnold eyes big collegiate finish at Carthage

“We are all human, (and) it is tough to not look forward farther into the season,” he said. “I reiterated to our captains that we just need to continue to handle this season one match at a time, think about the one in front of us, what we need to do to win and how we will go about accomplishing that.

“We have done an incredibly good job of that so far, and we plan on continuing to keep the blinders on and our heads down. One of the goals this team has had since the beginning of the year is to treat every team the same. We will continue to put in the maximum effort toward the match in front of us, and good things should happen.”

Having fun

Arnold, who will graduate later this month with a degree in finance and Spanish and already has a job lined up with U.S. Bank, said the biggest key to this team’s success comes down to one thing.

Having some fun.

And the Firebirds certainly have been doing that at their opponents’ expense plenty.