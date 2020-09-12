Waiting game over for Franz at Central

Like all football programs in the state, per WIAA rules Central was allowed to start practicing on Monday. After months of speculation on when the season would begin — if it would begin — and endless time spent in weight rooms and preparing at home, the crack of pads was even more sweet this year than it usually is when practice starts.

"It was a long offseason for a lot of the coaches around the state, but to finally get out here, it feels like a dream. It really does," Franz said. "The enthusiasm is through the roof. The guys are excited to be out here. I think anytime something is taken away from you, or at least it could be taken away — every day we're out here, we don't know how many we're going to get.

"So we're treating them all like they're special."

Especially for a first-year head coach.

"You can talk about it all you want and think you've got all the pieces figured out, but then when we got out here and we got Monday done, I kind of looked around and went, 'Well, that wasn't that bad,'" Franz said. "And Tuesday was better than Monday, and so on and so forth. Day 5, our kids are sharp, they're coming out here, they know the expectations, and they're having fun."