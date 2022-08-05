Washington Park Velodrome for August 6

Washington Park Velodrome
Aug. 2 results
SUSAN B. ANTHONY WOMEN OF INFLUENCE AWARD CUP
1. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling, Whitefish Bay; 2. Estephany Valaivia Vilchez, PAC Tour, N/A; 3. Lucy Foss, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 4. Whitney Post, Bianchi R&D, Lake Forest; 5. Piper Yde, Velocause Centraal, Nashotah; 6. Natalie Mitchell, CMU, Franklin; 7. Jenna Mehre, Brazen Dropouts, N/A; 8. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Stella (El) Bickham-Okoniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 10. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol.
WOMEN’S CAT MISS & OUT
1. Kudlata; 2. Yde; 3. Foss; 4. Mitchell; 5. Mehre; 6. Bickham-Okoniewski; 7. Valaivia Vilchez; 8. Davidson; 9. Stichert; 10. Fenters.
WOMEN’S CAT SCRATCH
1. Kudlata; 2. Yde; 3. Post; 4. Foss; 5. Mehre; 6. Mitchell; 7. Bickham-Okoniewski; 8. Davidson; 9. R. Fenters; 10. Stichert.
CAT 1/2/3 MISS & OUT
1. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 2. David Kosela, Pro One Realty, Downers Grove; 3. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 4. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 5. Len Cabaltera, Milwaukee Bicycle Co., Mount Pleasant; 6. Devin Hatch, Westosha, Kenosha.
CAT 1/2/3 SCRATCH
1. Hartley; 2. Kosela; 3. Springer; 4. Milas; 5. Hatch; 6. Cabaltera.
CAT 1/2/3 POINTS
1. Springer; 2. Kosela; 3. Hartley; 4. Hatch.
CAT 4 MISS & OUT
1. Alex Tantasook, Unattached, Vernon Hills; 2. Danny Feuling, Adapt Cycling, Glendale; 3. Logan Powers, Bender Coaching, Racine; 4. Ian Wright, Unattached, Chicago; 5. Uriah Pittman, Pittman Family Racing, N/A; 6. Michael Pawlak, Unattached, Racine; 7. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Isaac Porter, Adapt Cycling, Glendale; 10. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 11. David Hall, Unattached, Milwaukee; 12. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 13. Timothy Long, Kenosha Velosport, South Milwaukee; 14. Jonathan Chinchilla, Chinchilla Wildlife Solutions, Wheaton.
CAT 4 SCRATCH
1. Feuling; 2. Tantasook; 3. Powers; 4. Wright; 5. Pawlak; 6. Sletten; 7. Porter; 8. Hall; 9. Pittman; 10. K. Fenters; 11. Martin; 12. Chinchilla; 13. Leipzig; 14. Long.
CAT 4 POINTS
1. Feuling; 2. Powers; 3. Tantasook; 4. Wright; 5. Sletten; 6. Pawlak; 7. Porter; 8. K. Fenters; 9. Pittman; 10. Martin; 11. Leipzig; 12. Long.
CAT 5 MISS & OUT
1. Daniel Summers, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 2. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 3. Nick Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, N/A.
CAT 5 SCRATCH
1. Summers; 2. Orth; 3. Spittlemeister.
JUNIORS 9-12 MISS & OUT
1. Clark Werwie, Unattached, N/A; 2. Barret Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 3. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. George Werwie, Unattached, N/A; 6. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport, Racine; 7. Henry Werwie, Unattached, N/A; 8. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Bennet Clinkingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Violet Spittlemeister, Kenosha Velosport, N/A.
JUNIORS 9-12 SCRATCH
1. C. Werwie; 2. Chentnik; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. H. Werwie; 5. G. Werwie; 6. B. Clinkingbeard; 7. Hicks; 8. West; 9. Becker; 10. Be. Clinkingbeard; 11. V. Spittlemeister.
JUNIORS 9-12 POINTS
1. Kasianowicz; 2. Werwie; 3. B. Clinkingbeard; 4. H. Werwie; 5. Hicks; 6. Chentnik; 7. G. Werwie; 8. Becker; 9. West; 10. Be. Clinkingbeard; 11. V. Spittlemeister.
JUNIORS 13-18 MISS & OUT
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Leipzig; 4. Martin; 5. Davidson.
JUNIORS 15-18 SCRATCH
1. Powers; 2. Leipzig; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Martin; 5. Kasianowicz.
JUNIORS 13-18 POINTS
1. Powers; 2. K. Fenters; 3. Leipzig; 4. Martin.
MASTERS 40+ MISS & OUT
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Cabaltera; 4. Pawlak.