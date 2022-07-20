Washington Park Velodrome for July 21

Washington Park Velodrome
July 12 results
CAT 1/2/3 ELIMINATION
1. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling, Grafton; 2. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 3. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 4. Jeff Perkins, Chicago Cuttin’ Crew, Chicago, IL; 5. Tom Driver, 606 Racing, N/A; 6. Roderick DeJesus, Veloz, Chicago, IL; 7. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 8. Kevin Huang, Team Veloz, Chicago, IL; 9. Alexander Riva, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 10. Luyang Gao, Adapt Cycling, N/A; 11. Curran Beckler, Unattached, N/A; 12. Jake Buescher, 606 Racing, Lake Barrington, IL; 13. Hunter Bailey, Unattached, Madison.
CAT 1/2/3 MAYOR’S CUP 75-LAP POINTS
1. Buescher; 2. Driver; 3. Huang; 4. Springer; 5. Gao; 6. Perkins; 7. Milas; 8. De Jesus; 9. Beckler; 10; Bailey; 11. A. Riva.
CAT 1/2/3 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Springer; 2. Hartley; 3. Gao; 4. Huang; 5. DeJesus; 6. Beckler; 7. Perkins; 8. Claire Kudlata, Adapt Cycling, Whitefish Bay; 9. A. Riva.
CAT 4 ELIMINATION
1. Henry Mcaleanah, Colorado Mesa University, Madison; 2. Timothy O’Meara, N/A, Denver, CO; 3. Michael Pawlak, Unattached, Racine; 4. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 5. Ian Wright, Unattached, Chicago, IL; 6. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Isaac Porter, Adapt Cycling, Glendale; 8. Mike Riva, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 9. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 10. Jonathan Dowling, Demo Boys, Glendale; 11. Timothy Long, Kenosha Velosport, South Milwaukee; 12. Jonathan Chinchilla, Chinchilla Wildlife Solutions, Glen Ellyn, IL.
CAT 4 POINTS
1. Mcaleanah; 2. Wright; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Sletten; 5. Pawlak; 6. Porter; 7. Uriah Pittmon, Pittmon Family Racing, N/A; 8. Chinchilla; 9. M. Riva; 10. Long; 11. Dowling; 12. Leipzig.
CAT 4/5 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. Mcaleanah; 2. Carl Norris, 606 Racing, Des Plaines, IL; 3. Wright; 4. Matthew Ebersole, Unattached, Whitefish Bay; 5. Sletten; 6. Pawlak; 7. O’Meara; 8. K. Fenters; 9. Pittmon; 10. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 11. Chinchilla; 12. Leipzig; 13. Long; 14. Dowling.
CAT 5 ELIMINATION
1. Ebersole; 2. Daniel Summers, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 3. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Martin; 5. Norris.
CAT 5 POINTS
1. Norris; 2. Orth; 3. Martin; 4. Ebersole; 5. Summers; 6. Mishamichelle Tyler, Unattached, N/A.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3/4/5 ELIMINATION
1. Kudlata; 2. Jenna Mehre, Brazen Dropouts, N/A; 3. Lucy Foss, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 4. Rachel Headley, Velocause Centraal, Milwaukee; 5. Natalie Mitchell, CMU, Franklin; 6. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol; 8. El Bickham-Okaniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 9. Piper Yde, Velocause Centraal, Nashotah.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3/4/5 POINTS
1. Kudlata; 2. Yde; 3. Foss; 4. Mitchell; 5. Mehre; 6. Foss; 7. Bickham-Okaniewski; 8. R. Fenters.
JUNIORS 9-12 ELIMINATION
1. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 2. Barret Clingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 3. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport, Racine; 4. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 5. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 7. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 8. Bennet Clingbeard, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Monica Degado, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee.
JUNIORS 9-12 POINTS
1. Kasianowicz; 2. B. Clingbeard; 3. Chentnik; 4. Hicks; 5. West; 6. B. Becker; 7. S. Becker; 8. Be. Clingbeard; 9. Degado.
JUNIORS 13-18 ELIMINATION
1. K. Fenters; 2. Martin; 3. Leipzig; 4. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Bickham-Okaniewski.
JUNIORS 13-18 POINTS
1. K. Fenters; 2. Leipzig; 3. Martin; 4. Bickham-Okaniewski; 5. Davidson.
JUNIORS 13-18 UNKNOWN DISTANCE
1. K. Fenters; 2. Davidson; 3. Leipzig; 4. Kasianowicz; 5. Bickham-Okaniewski; 6. Chentnik.
MASTERS 40+ DANISH WIN & OUT
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Pawlak; 4. M. Riva; 5. Dowling.