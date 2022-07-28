Washington Park Velodrome for July 29

Washington Park Velodrome
July 26 Results
CAT 1/2 MILE
1. Michael Lanyon, 606 Racing, N/A; 2. Kaz Milas, Kenosha Velosport, Burlington; 3. Tom Driver, 606 Racing, N/A; 4. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Alexander Riva, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 6. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 7. Robby Gauss, LAPT, Kenosha; 8. Mike Ferren, Polish & Slavic FCU, Northbrook.
CAT 1/2/3 STATE SCRATCH
1. Lanyon; 2. Driver; 3. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 4. Henry McAlvanah, Colorado Mesa University, Madison; 5. Devin Hatch, Westosha, Kenosha; 6. Milas; 7. Craig Billings, Brazen Dropouts, Madison; 8. Hunter Bailey, Unattached, Madison; 9. Gauss; 10. Len Cabaltera, Milwaukee Bicycle Co., Mount Pleasant.
People are also reading…
CAT 1/2/3 SNOWBALLS
1. Lanyon; 2. McAlvanah; 3. Driver; 4. Springer; 5. Billings; 6. Hatch; 7. Bailey.
CAT 3 MILE
1. McAlvanah; 2. Hatch; 3. Billings; 4. Cabaltera; 5. Bailey.
CAT 4 MILE
1. Alex Tantasook, Unattached, Vernon Hills; 2. Joaquin Medina Garzon, Adapt Cycling, Glendale; 3. Kelan Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Michael Pawlak, Unattached, Racine; 5. Timothy O’Meara, N/A, Denver, CO; 6. Wayne Sletten, XXX Racing, Waterloo; 7. Matthew Richards, Project Echelon Racing, Wauwatosa; 8. Tyler Leipzig, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Uriah Pittmon, Pittmon Family Racing, N/A; 10. Jonathan Chinchilla, Chinchilla Wildlife Solutions, Glen Ellyn; 11. Mike Riva, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 12. Jonathan Dowling, Demo Boys, Glendale; 13. Timothy Long, Kenosha Velosport, South Milwaukee.
CAT 4 SNOWBALLS
1. Medina Garzon; 2. Tantasook; 3. Sletten; 4. Pittmon; 5. Chinchilla; 6. Pawlak; 7. Richards; 8. K. Fenters.
CAT 5 MILE
1. Danny Feuling, N/A, Glendale; 2. Logan Powers, Bender Coaching, Racine; 3. Matthew Ebersole, Unattached, Whitefish Bay; 4. Carl Boquist, The Pony Shop, Willmett; 5. Daniel Summers, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Keegan Martin, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Timothy Orth, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha.
CAT 5 SCRATCH
1. Feuling; 2. Powers; 3. Ebersole; 4. Boquist; 5. Summers; 6. Martin; 7. Orth.
CAT 5 MILE
1. Feuling; 2. Powers; 3. Martin; 4. Ebersole; 5. Orth.
WOMEN’S CAT MILE
1. Estephany Valaivia Vilchez, N/A, N/A; 2. Lucy Foss, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 3. Natalie Mitchell, CMU, Franklin; 4. Celine Stichert, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 5. Jean Weaver, Kenosha Velosport, N/A; 6. Reilly Fenters, Kenosha Velosport, Bristol; 7. Stella (El) Bickham-Okaniewski, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3/4/5 STATE SCRATCH
1. Valaivia Vilchez; 2. Foss; 3. Mitchell; 4. Stichert; 5. Weaver; 6. R. Fenters; 7. Bickham-Okaniewski.
WOMEN’S CAT 1/2/3/4/5 SNOWBALLS
1. Valaivia Vilchez; 2. Foss; 3. Mitchell; 4. Olivia Davidson, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 5. Stichert; 6. Weaver; 7. R. Fenters; 8. Bickham-Okaniewski.
JUNIORS 9-14 MILE
1. Boquist; 2. Martin; 3. Trent Kasianowicz, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 4. Davidson; 5. Logan Hicks, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 6. Liam Chentnik, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 7. Brooklyn Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 8. William West, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 9. Sloan Becker, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee; 10. Monica Delgado, Kenosha Velosport, Milwaukee.
JUNIORS 9-14 STATE SCRATCH
1. Boquist; 2. Martin; 3. Kasianowicz; 4. Davidson; 5. Hicks; 6. Chentnik; 7. West; 8. S. Becker; 9. B. Becker; 10. Delgado.
JUNIORS 9-12 SNOWBALLS
1. Kasianowicz; 2. Hicks; 3. Chentnik; 4. B. Becker; 5. West; 6. S. Becker; 7. Delgado.
JUNIORS 15-18 MILE
1. Medina Garzon; 2. Powers; 3. Leipzig; 4. K. Fenters.
JUNIORS 15-18 STATE SCRATCH
1. Medina Garzon; 2. Powers; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Leipzig.
JUNIORS 13-18 SNOWBALLS
1. Medina Garzon; 2. Leipzig; 3. K. Fenters; 4. Powers; 5. Martin; 6. Davidson; 7. Kasianowicz.
MASTERS 40+ STATE SCRATCH
1. Hartley; 2. Springer; 3. Driver; 4. Gauss; 5. Billings; 6. Ferren; 7. Cabaltera; 8. Pawlak; 9. M. Riva.