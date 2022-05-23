Washington Park Velodrome opens for 95th season Tuesday night with first racing program of the summer

One of the surest signs of summer in Kenosha arrives Tuesday night.

For the 95th year, the Washington Park Velodrome will be the home to bicycle racing throughout the summer, starting with Tuesday’s opening night.

Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Velodrome will hold Tuesday night racing every week through Aug. 30, with four major races scheduled to highlight the season.

The first one will be June 28, when juniors take the track for the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race.

Then, on July 12, the track will celebrate its 95th anniversary with the 40th Mayor’s Cup, a 75-lap points race, along with a Legends Race.

The second annual Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup is scheduled for Aug. 2, then the grueling 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic is scheduled for Aug. 16, which will be the 25th running of the event.

Other Tuesday night events this summer include the Salute to Military/State Scratch Night on July 5 and the First Responders/State Points Night on July 19.

All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track.

Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. Categories may be combined or cancelled at the promoter’s discretion, and all dates are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or rescheduling.

Again this summer, the Velodrome will also host Monday night stock bike racing, geared to young riders, from June through August.

Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing. Racers can be anywhere from age 3 (on training wheels) to adults. A track bike is not required, as anyone with a bike and helmet can race. The smallest racers, in fact, race tricycles and big wheels on the warmup circle.

For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Track 101

The Velodrome will be holding three more Track 101 sessions this summer. The remaining dates are Sunday, June 5, Saturday, July, 9, and Sunday, Aug. 7.

The June 5 and Aug. 7 sessions are from noon to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. The July 9 session is from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $10 per clinic.

Participants can learn track cycling basics at the Velodrome from some of the best track cyclists in the Midwest. The three-hour clinics will introduce the track bicycle, velodrome basics, proper track etiquette, group riding skills and mock racing.

No racing experience is needed to participate, but those participating must be at least 9 years old.

Participants should bring a helmet, cycling shoes and pedals. If you don’t have pedals, track officials will put them on a rental track bike. Wear appropriate cycling gear, dress for the weather and arrive 10-15 minutes before the session to complete a liability waiver and get your bike set up.

To sign up and arrange a bike loan, contact Chris Riva at chris.riva333@gmail.com.

Track history

With the Velodrome celebrating its 95th year this summer, an interesting article, shared by Riva, from the January 1959 edition of the British cycling magazine Coureur sheds some interesting light on the historic track’s history.

The author of the article first compares Kenosha, a “small city of about 55,000 people some 50 miles from Chicago,” to Bedford, England, “about 50 miles from Birmingham.”

The author then goes at length to discuss the track’s original “natural clay” surface and how it was prepared for racing.

“The word clay, to the European, conjures up a picture of sun-baked, cracked earth covered with a fine dust that gets into everything, eyes, nose, mouth, and of course, chain and bearings. But with typical American ingenuity, all these problems are overcome,” the author writes.

“In the sun-baked Mid-West, rain is not much of a problem for an open-air track. Early in the year, a tractor tows cultivating disc and a harrow round the track to break up the surface (to make it) ready for top-down dressing.

“A specially-prepared petroleum product is then sprayed onto the broken surface and the track is ready for rolling.”

The author later concludes, “The Bowl is not as good or as fast as boards or cement, but is certainly better than cinders, of which many of the tracks in Europe are compounded.”

The article says the track was “originally laid out in a natural ampitheatre close to the city in 1927” and then describes, in great detail, some of the bigger races held in the early decades of the Velodrome.

What really stands out is how impressed the author was by the enthusiasm shown by racing fans in Kenosha and how big the crowds were back then that gathered to watch races.

“While only a few hundred have watched national meets in the past in such cities at St. Louis and Minneapolis, an estimated 7,000 flocked to the bowl (Velodrome) Saturday night,” the author writes. “And, despite the rain and the fact that many fans were unaware the races were being shifted to a street course, 1,000 or 2,000 lined 5th Ave. to watch Sunday’s show.”

Of course, all these years later, the original surface of the track has since been replaced, and the Velodrome underwent a total resurfacing following the 2014 season. The track was closed for two summers while issues with the new track were being worked out, but it was open again for racing for the summer 2017 season.

Like everything else around the world, racing was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed again last summer and is back for season No. 95 this summer.

