WATCH NOW: A rollover for the Red Devils

When talking about his team's offensive production after Friday night's blowout win over Tremper, Bradford football coach Troy Bowe paused to inquire how many yards the Red Devils rolled up in the first half.
The answer? 431.
"Oh, my gosh," Bowe responded before getting back to his answer. "So that's a bunch."
It was, and they came quickly in the Red Devils' 48-6 Southeast Conference rout at Bradford Stadium in their second game against the Trojans this regular season, the first time the teams have played two regular-season games in one season in a rivalry that dates back to 1964.
Bradford won both to make it seven straight victories and 14 of the last 15, and the most encouraging thing for the Red Devils in this one was how machine-like their offense was.
Bradford (4-1) is ranked No. 8 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls, but the offense has operated in fits and starts at times, with Bowe saying earlier this season it lacked an identity.
It had one Friday, as the Red Devils pounded the ball on the ground to crack their play-action fakes wide open. They rushed for 283 yards and averaged 11.1 yards per play in the opening 24 minutes in accruing a 42-0 halftime lead that necessitated a running clock for the entire second half.
"We executed well," Bowe said. "We got the power game going, and then play-action off of that was good. What little spread we did run was pretty effective. When we went to it, we completed some passes and stuff.
"... That's by far our best offensive performance of the year. And I think that's our identity, is pound people, and we've got some big backs."
The Red Devils produced some impressive first-half individual numbers, led by blazing-fast sophomore running back Keany Parks. He rushed for 175 yards on 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 51 and 50 yards, and also caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nate Olson.
Senior Tavy Crump, who's played cornerback almost exclusively this season, got four rushing attempts and ran for 44 yards and a 25-yard score to go with a first-half interception. Tavy's brother, junior Christian Crump, caught four passes for 110 yards and a score in the first half from Olson, who added a four-yard scoring toss to junior Quinton Henry as part of his three-touchdown, 148-yard first half.
Senior Brock Lampe provided the power at fullback, rushing for 108 yards and a second-half score on 11 carries. Lampe, juniors Mylan Smith and Nate Barker IV and senior Jaree Jones all came over from their linebacking positions to dole out punishing lead blocks.
And it was all led up front by the all-junior offensive line of Jordan Rudden, Paris Roby, Thomas Ivandic, Aidan Funk and Lewis Pruitt.
"The O-line, oh my gosh," Parks said. "The O-line, they were getting blocks, making blocks. I've got to thank them.
"... The hole was wide open. All I had to do was run."
After Bradford went three-and-out on its first possession, Parks did just that, zooming through a big gap in the middle of the defense for a 51-yard score with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Only a fumble stopped Bradford's offensive onslaught the rest of the first half, and Christian Crump — who had only caught 11 passes prior to Friday — capped it by beating his man on a post-corner route to the front of the end zone for a 20-yard score with 4 seconds left.
"He's a good receiver, and he finally broke out a little bit tonight," Bowe said. "He's kind of been a little down, because he hadn't been getting the ball a lot. That was kind of a point of emphasis of ours, is to chart our touches, to make sure that our kids who can make plays — like him, like his brother (Tavy), like Keany — get the ball."
Meanwhile, it was a long night for Tremper, which dropped to 0-5 and got its only points on a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter from senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle to senior receiver Preston Chamberlain.
The Trojans were without first-year head coach Colin Zalokar, who was in quarantine after having contact with someone with COVID-19. Assistant Jim Camerota, who had two stints as Bradford's head man over the years, served as the Trojans' de facto head coach Friday night.
"I was happy with the way they fought in the second half," Camerota said. "We obviously didn't compete very well in the first half, but second half we at least tried to fight a little bit and give them a game. It's a slow process, building a program that's been down for several years. It's going to take a work ethic, an attitude.
"Kids are going to have to buy in in the offseason program. It's all stuff Colin knows about. It's just a matter of getting the ball rolling."
Chamberlain finished with six catches for 111 yards to make it 19 receptions for 247 yards and three scores in two games against the Red Devils this season. But Bradford did a good job bracketing him, except for the one big play, until the game was well out of reach.
"On defense, we were just worried about No. 2," Tavy Crump said. "The first meeting, he was the one that really killed us."
