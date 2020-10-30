WATCH NOW: A rollover for the Red Devils

"The O-line, oh my gosh," Parks said. "The O-line, they were getting blocks, making blocks. I've got to thank them.

"... The hole was wide open. All I had to do was run."

After Bradford went three-and-out on its first possession, Parks did just that, zooming through a big gap in the middle of the defense for a 51-yard score with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Only a fumble stopped Bradford's offensive onslaught the rest of the first half, and Christian Crump — who had only caught 11 passes prior to Friday — capped it by beating his man on a post-corner route to the front of the end zone for a 20-yard score with 4 seconds left.

"He's a good receiver, and he finally broke out a little bit tonight," Bowe said. "He's kind of been a little down, because he hadn't been getting the ball a lot. That was kind of a point of emphasis of ours, is to chart our touches, to make sure that our kids who can make plays — like him, like his brother (Tavy), like Keany — get the ball."

Meanwhile, it was a long night for Tremper, which dropped to 0-5 and got its only points on a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter from senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle to senior receiver Preston Chamberlain.