WATCH NOW: All-County Boys Basketball: 57th annual team highlighted by 1,000-point scorers

The Kenosha County high schools could’ve just made one banner celebrating 1,000-point career scorers in boys basketball and shared it with each other this season.
It would’ve gotten plenty of use.
All told, six county players celebrated reaching the 1,000-point milestone for their careers this season, and the 57th annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team certainly reflects that.
St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia, Shoreland Lutheran senior Quentin Bolton, Central junior Jack Rose and Wilmot senior Kevin Sandman all reached the mark this season, and all four were among the six players named first-team All-County. Additionally, Wilmot senior London Glass and Shoreland senior Sawyer Smith also reached the mark and were named to the second team.
Indian Trail senior Ezra Stargell, meanwhile, finished his four-year varsity playing career with 886 points and probably would’ve reached 1,000 had this season not been halved by COVID-19 for Southeast Conference teams.
This year’s first team also had an even mix of juniors and seniors, as Bolton, Sandman and Tremper senior Trey Cardona each concluded their high school careers in 2020-21, while Alia, Rose and Bradford junior Jalen Carlino will be back for another year, hopefully one that will be unaffected by COVID-19.
Here’s a closer look at the six-player first team, with stats as provided by the coaches and WisSports.net:
Andrew Alia, St. Joseph
Stats: 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals per game; 44.8 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range, 33 made 3-pointers, 66.7 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: Associated Press All-State (honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-4 first team), All-Metro Classic Conference (first team)
Lowdown: After being named to the second team as a freshman, the junior wing has made the first team each of the last two seasons. ... Ranked fifth in the loaded Metro Classic in scoring and reached 1,000 career points during the season. ... Scored at least 16 points in all but two games, one of which he left early due to injury. ... Scored 20 or more points 11 times, including a season-high 29 in a win over Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 9. ... Ranked No. 30 in the Class of 2022 in WisSports.net’s latest state player rankings. ... Plays for Playground Club AAU team. ... Was named first-team All-County in football during the fall.
Coach’s comment: “He is a blessing to coach,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “His work ethic is unmatched, and I am looking forward to what he will accomplish his senior year.”
Quentin Bolton, Shoreland Lutheran
Stats: 20.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks per game; 44.2 percent from the field, 24.6 percent from 3-point range, 33 made 3-pointers, 67.3 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: Associated Press All-State (honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-3 first team), All-Metro Classic Conference (second team)
Lowdown: The 6-foot-7 senior forward had a monster year statistically in earning his third All-County selection, but it’s his first nod to the first team after being named to the second team as a sophomore and junior. ... Averaged a double-double on the season, leading the Metro Classic in rebounding and finishing second in scoring. ... Really came on strong during the latter part of the season, averaging 26.2 points and 13.5 rebounds over the Pacers’ final 10 games. ... Had 30 points and 20 rebounds in a loss to Racine Lutheran on Jan. 30 and 41 points and 17 rebounds in a win over St. Thomas More on Feb. 2. ... Reached 1,000 career points and became Shoreland’s all-time leading rebounder during the season. ... As of the end of the season, said he has offers from NCAA Division II Northwood (Mich.) and junior college programs Bryant & Stratton and Milwaukee Area Technical College and was also drawing interest from Virginia Military Institute, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Nebraska Omaha.
Coach’s comment: “Quentin has put in many hours working to be the best player possible,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. “His work ethic is tremendous. He is our second all-time leader scorer and our school’s all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first-ever first-team All-State player from Shoreland. On top of all that, he is a respectful, polite young man. Much of our success this year was a credit to his gifts as a player.”
Trey Cardona, Tremper
Stats: 17.1 points per game, 79.5 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The senior guard jumps up to the first team after being named honorable mention as a junior. ... Finished second in the SEC in scoring. ... Scored 20 or more points four times in the Trojans’ first five games, including a season-high 27 in a win over Racine Case on Jan. 28. ... Scored 24 against Bradford on Feb. 3 and had 19 points in each of the Trojans’ two WIAA Division-1 playoff games, a win over Racine Park in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 17 and a loss to Bradford in a regional semifinal on Feb. 19. ... Tremper coach Brandon Morris said he’s drawn interest from junior colleges, but schools are waiting to see if they have scholarships available.
Coach’s comment: “I love him. What else can you say about this kid?” Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. “He’s definitely had some growth over the years being at Tremper, and this year as a senior under all the different COVID restrictions ... I think he excelled far beyond what he thought. He was definitely a leader, at times vocally, and then more so just leading by example. He knew that he had a tough job on his hands for this team. Being the No. 1 scorer on the team, he knew that the defense would always be gearing up to stop him, and he really found a way to get it done every single night. ... I just love his perseverance, his resiliency and his toughness. There’s so many things you can say about Trey. I look forward to whatever his future holds. I’m super proud of him.”
Jalen Carlino, Bradford
Stats: 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.4 steals per game; 49.1 percent from the field, 77 percent from the free-throw line, 43.5 percent from 3-point range, 37 3-pointers made
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The junior guard and three-year varsity player earns his inaugural first-team selection after being named to the second team as a sophomore. ... Helped run the Red Devils’ offense skillfully all season, ranking fifth in the SEC in scoring, third in 3-pointers made, first in assists per game and first in steals per game. ... Scored in double figures 13 times and scored 20 or more five times. ... Reached a season-high 26 points twice, first in the season opener against Tremper on Jan. 12 and again in a win over Indian Trail on Feb. 2. ... Scored 24 in a WIAA Division-1 regional final loss to Indian Trail on Feb. 27.
Coach’s comment: “Jalen works extremely hard and has met the unique challenges each season brings for our team and his individual game,” Bradford coach Greg Leech said. “This year was no different. Having a talented group of guards this year allowed Jalen the freedom to play off the ball a bit more and not have traditional point guard duties. ... As all special players do, Jalen will add another level to his game and mix that with our talented returnees for what should be another exciting year for our program.”
Jack Rose, Central
Stats: 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.3 blocks per game; 47.7 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from 3-point range, 60 made 3-pointers, 89.7 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: Associated Press All-State (honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-2 honorable mention), All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The 6-foot-4 guard was again a matchup nightmare for opponents in being selected to the first team for the second straight year. ... Finished third in the SLC in scoring and led the Falcons in scoring, steals and blocks and was second in rebounding and third in assists. ... Scored 20 or more points 10 times and 30 or more twice, including a season-high 33 in a win over Milton on Feb. 2. ... Reached 1,000 career points during the season. ... Listed at No. 6 in WisSports.net’s latest Class of 2022 state player rankings. ... Has offers from NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo, according to WisSports.net. ... Plays for Playground Club AAU team. ... Was named first-team All-County in football during the fall.
Coach’s comment: “Jack is everything you want in a high school player,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “He’s a gifted scorer and defender, a leader on and off the court, has a tremendous work ethic, is a great teammate and has a superb attitude. Jack is coachable, and his desire and drive to win is evident through his daily practice habits.”
Kevin Sandman, Wilmot
Stats: 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game; 48.6 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from 3-point range, 55 3-pointers made, 82.8 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-2 honorable mention), All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The 5-foot-10 senior guard may have lacked size, but he was one of the area’s most explosive scorers in moving up to the first team after being named to the second team last year. ... Ranked second in the SLC in scoring and tied for fourth in 3-pointers made, despite missing several games due to quarantine. ... Reached 1,000 career points during the season. ... Had 12 games of 20 or more points and five games of 30 or more, including a season-high 35 twice, in a win over Lake Geneva Badger on Jan. 29 and in a WIAA Division-2 regional quarterfinal win at Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Feb. 16. ... Hit the game-winning 3 in the final seconds in a win over Burlington on Jan. 15. ... Is planning to attend post-graduate school at Feltrim Academy in Haines City, Fla.
Coach’s comment: “Kevin brought his competitive fire every night,” Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. “His will and ability led our team and produced high accolades, of which we’re all very proud of him.”
SECOND TEAM
Seven players, meanwhile, were selected to the second team of the 57th annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team.
Bradford and Indian Trail led the way with two selections each. Senior forward Trey Jenkins and junior center Keviyon Price made the second team for the Red Devils, while senior guards Kyle Andrews and Ezra Stargell did so for the Hawks in leading them to a WIAA Division-1 regional title and a near-upset of eventual Division-1 state champion Wauwatosa East in the sectional semifinals.
Central had one second-teamer in junior forward Kenny Garth, Wilmot had one in senior guard London Glass and Shoreland Lutheran had one in senior forward Sawyer Smith. Both Glass and Smith were 1,000-point scorers for their careers.
Here’s a glance at the seven second-team selections, with stats as provided by the coaches and WisSports.net.
Kyle Andrews, Indian Trail
Lowdown: Nobody in the county came up with more clutch shots this season than the senior guard, who moved up to the second team after receiving honorable mention last year. ... Was named third-team All-Southeast Conference after ranking second on the Hawks with 11.5 points per game. ... Also averaged 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line. ... Averaged 17.3 points in three playoff games to help lead the Hawks to a WIAA Division-1 regional title. ... Hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 67-66 win over Bradford in the regional finals on Feb. 20 and made five 3s and scored 22 points while handling the ball most of the game in a narrow 57-53 loss to eventual Division-1 state champion Wauwatosa East in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 25. ... Indian Trail coach Al Anderson said he’s going to play in college, but not sure where yet.
Kenny Garth, Central
Lowdown: The junior forward was named to the second team after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore. ... Was named second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. ... Ranked second on the Falcons with 13.1 points per game, third with 3.9 rebounds per game, second with 2.6 assists per game and second with 1.9 steals per game. ... Scored in double figures 16 times, including a season-high 20 against state-ranked Franklin on Dec. 12.
London Glass, Wilmot
Lowdown: The senior guard was named to the second team for the second straight year and was a huge part of the Panthers’ explosive backcourt, ranking sixth in the Southern Lakes Conference with 18.2 points per game. ... Was named second-team All-SLC. ... Surpassed the 1,000-point career mark during the season. ... Scored 20 or more points 11 times, including a season-high 28 in a win over Waterford on Dec. 18 and again in a WIAA Division-2 regional quarterfinal win at Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Feb. 16.
Trey Jenkins, Bradford
Lowdown: The 6-foot-4 senior forward made the most of the shortened Southeast Conference season by earning his first All-County selection. ... Was named second-team All-SEC. ... Ranked seventh in the conference with 16.4 points per game, first with 7.5 rebounds per game and second with 1.2 blocks per game. ... Scored in double figures in 13 of the Red Devils’ 16 games, including six straight of 20 or more from Feb. 3 through Feb. 11. ... Scored a season-high 25 in back-to-back games, a win over Racine Case on Feb. 6 and a loss to Franklin on Feb. 8. ... Recorded two double-doubles ... According to Bradford coach Greg Leech, plans to play in college, but not sure where yet.
Keviyon Price, Bradford
Lowdown: The junior center became a force in the middle of the Red Devils’ lineup and earned his first All-County honor. ... Was named third-team All-Southeast Conference. ... Ranked third on the Red Devils with 11.9 points per game and second with 5.9 rebounds per game, which also ranked fifth in the SEC. ... Was also second on the team with 11 blocks. ... Had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Indian Trail on Jan. 22 and another with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Racine Park on Feb. 10. ... Scored a season-high 18 points in a WIAA Division-1 regional final loss to Indian Trail on Feb. 20.
Sawyer Smith, Shoreland Lutheran
Lowdown: The senior forward moves up to the second team after being named honorable mention as a junior. ... Was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference in one of the most talent-laden leagues in the state. ... Became an explosive scorer in his final year with the Pacers, ranking third in the Metro Classic with 19.8 points per game and first with 48 made 3-pointers. ... Shot 31.8 percent from beyond the arc in a conference-leading 152 attempts. ... Reached the 1,000-point career mark during the season. ... Had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 34 against Greendale Martin Luther on Dec. 14. ... A three-sport star, was named first-team All-County in football this fall and has committed to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.).
Ezra Stargell, Indian Trail
Lowdown: The senior guard finished with his fourth All-County commendation after being named to the second team as a freshman, the first team as a sophomore and the second team as a junior. ... Was named second-team All-Southeast Conference. ... Led the Hawks with 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. ... Scored in double figures seven times, including a season-high 23 in a win over Tremper on Jan. 27. ... Is planning to play in college, but Indian Trail coach Al Anderson said he’s not sure where yet.
57th Annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Roster
FIRST TEAM
Player Ht. Pos. Yr. School
Andrew Alia 6-3 G/F Jr. St. Joseph
Quentin Bolton 6-7 F Sr. Shoreland Lutheran
Trey Cardona 5-10 G Sr. Tremper
Jalen Carlino 6-0 G Jr. Bradford
Jack Rose 6-4 G Jr. Central
Kevin Sandman 5-10 G Sr. Wilmot
SECOND TEAM
Player Ht. Pos. Yr. School
Kyle Andrews 5-9 G Sr. Indian Trail
Kenny Garth 6-2 F Jr. Central
London Glass 6-0 G Sr. Wilmot
Trey Jenkins 6-4 F Sr. Bradford
Keviyon Price 6-4 C Jr. Bradford
Sawyer Smith 6-4 F Sr. Shoreland Lutheran
Ezra Stargell 5-11 G Sr. Indian Trail
HONORABLE MENTION
Jacob Ashmus, Jr., St. Joseph; Mason Cummings, Sr., Wilmot; Devin Griffin, Jr., Central; Konnor Hill, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Isaiah Hoyt, Sr., Wilmot; Sam Jennings, So., Christian Life; Caiden Lecce, Jr., St. Joseph; Will Starks, So., Tremper; Caden Tolefree, Jr., St. Joseph.