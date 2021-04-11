WATCH NOW: All-County Boys Basketball: 57th annual team highlighted by 1,000-point scorers

Coach’s comment: “Quentin has put in many hours working to be the best player possible,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. “His work ethic is tremendous. He is our second all-time leader scorer and our school’s all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first-ever first-team All-State player from Shoreland. On top of all that, he is a respectful, polite young man. Much of our success this year was a credit to his gifts as a player.”

Trey Cardona, Tremper

Lowdown: The senior guard jumps up to the first team after being named honorable mention as a junior. ... Finished second in the SEC in scoring. ... Scored 20 or more points four times in the Trojans’ first five games, including a season-high 27 in a win over Racine Case on Jan. 28. ... Scored 24 against Bradford on Feb. 3 and had 19 points in each of the Trojans’ two WIAA Division-1 playoff games, a win over Racine Park in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 17 and a loss to Bradford in a regional semifinal on Feb. 19. ... Tremper coach Brandon Morris said he’s drawn interest from junior colleges, but schools are waiting to see if they have scholarships available.

Coach’s comment: “I love him. What else can you say about this kid?” Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. “He’s definitely had some growth over the years being at Tremper, and this year as a senior under all the different COVID restrictions ... I think he excelled far beyond what he thought. He was definitely a leader, at times vocally, and then more so just leading by example. He knew that he had a tough job on his hands for this team. Being the No. 1 scorer on the team, he knew that the defense would always be gearing up to stop him, and he really found a way to get it done every single night. ... I just love his perseverance, his resiliency and his toughness. There’s so many things you can say about Trey. I look forward to whatever his future holds. I’m super proud of him.”