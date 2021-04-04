WATCH NOW: All-County Girls Basketball: Youth served on this year's first team

This year’s annual Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team is an homage to youth.
Of the seven players on the first team, one is a freshman, one is a sophomore, three are juniors and just two are seniors.
Wilmot freshman sensation McKenna Johnson makes the first of what will almost surely be multiple first teams after setting the Panthers’ single-game girls scoring record two different times this season, the last a 40-point performance in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal game.
Bradford sophomore Nevaeh Thomas, meanwhile, makes her second straight first-team appearance after excelling for the Red Devils despite playing a schedule that didn’t start until January.
Among the three juniors on this year’s first team, Central’s Ellie Reynolds moves up after being named to the second team last year, while St. Joseph’s Jayden Hill and Arianna Jenkins both move up after being named honorable mention in 2020.
Indian Trail senior Kalina Winslow, meanwhile, is on the first team for the second consecutive season as she heads off to play at NCAA Division II Maryville University in St. Louis. Fellow senior Sarah Koestler of Shoreland Lutheran earns her first All-County commendation after a standout season with the Pacers.
Here’s a closer look at the seven-player first team, with stats as provided by the coaches and WisSports.net:
Jayden Hill, St. Joseph
Stats: 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.8 steals per game; 34.8 percent from the field
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The junior guard jumped up from honorable mention honors as a sophomore after leading the Lancers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. ... Ranked third in the Metro Classic in scoring and seventh in rebounding as St. Joseph won a WIAA Division-4 regional title. ... Scored in double figures 18 times, including seven games of 20 more. ... Scored a season-high 25 in a win over Lake Country Lutheran on Jan. 29 and totaled 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in a win over Wind Point Prairie on Feb. 6.
Coach’s comment: “’J’ is very deserving of this honor,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “She was a dominant force on the court, setting up what should be an amazing senior year for her next season. Her contribution came from literally every statistical category. She even flirted with a quadruple-double the first handful of games to start the season, had a game-winning shot at the buzzer and led our team in rebounding as a point guard.”
Arianna Jenkins, St. Joseph
Stats: 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds per game; 34.8 percent from the field
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team)
Lowdown: The junior forward made the leap to the first team after being named honorable mention last year. ... Scored in double figures 12 times, including nine straight games from Jan. 16 through Feb. 4. ... Scored a season-high 21 points against Central on Jan. 16. ... Had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wind Point Prairie on Jan. 28 and 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Burlington Catholic Central on Feb. 4. ... Helped the Lancers to a WIAA Division-4 regional title.
Coach’s comment: “So happy for ‘AJ,’ she single-handedly turned our season around vs. (Central),” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “That’s when we moved her back to the inside, and she never looked back. Her mid-range jumper, free throws and moves on the interior were lethal. More importantly, it gave us that second scorer we needed as we approached the postseason, in which we made it to the sectional semis.”
McKenna Johnson, Wilmot
Stats: 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.5 steals per game; 10 blocks; 36.5 percent from 3-point range, 46 made 3-pointers
Awards: Associated Press All-State (honorable mention), All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The freshman sensation burst onto the scene with one of the best debut seasons in county annals, leading the SLC in scoring and finishing fourth in rebounding. ... Broke the Wilmot single-game girls scoring record twice, first with 39 points in a non-conference win over Watertown on Dec. 28 and again with 40 in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal win over Delavan-Darien on Feb. 12. ... Made eight 3-pointers against Watertown and six in the regional semifinal win over Delavan-Darien. ... Added 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the historic performance against the Comets. ... Also had a 36-point game in the regular season against Delavan-Darien on Jan. 8 and finished with eight games of at least 20 points in leading the Panthers to a WIAA Division-2 regional title.
Coach’s comment: “Kenna’s basketball success is directly correlated to her work ethic,” Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd said. “She eats, sleeps and breathes basketball, which is awesome to see as a coach. This year she took on a lot of responsibility as a freshman due to some key injuries, and she not only stepped up but had some of the best games in school history. She has tied or broken almost every record, and I am blessed to be able to coach a kid with this talent and basketball IQ.”
Sarah Koestler, Shoreland Lutheran
Stats: 14.5 points 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals per game; 41.4 percent from the field, 67.4 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team)
Lowdown: The senior guard had a stellar final high school campaign, earning her first All-County commendation. ... Ranked fifth in the Metro Classic in scoring and eighth in rebounding. ... Scored in double figures 17 times, including four games of 20 or more. ... Scored a season-high 25 points in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal win over Racine St. Catherine’s on Feb. 9. ... Scored 22 points in a win over St. Joseph on Jan. 8 and 22 in a win over Wind Point Prairie on Jan. 12.
Coach’s comment: “It makes me happy looking back on the progression Sarah Koestler made, as she went from a supporting player in previous seasons to a full-fledged leading scorer, competitive defender, fierce rebounder and true competitor, even in a season with unfamiliar challenges,” Shoreland Lutheran coach Holly Bahr said. “Sarah took our young team on her back and gave her best effort to be successful, teaching her younger teammates what it means to be a Lady Pacer basketball player. She learned how to take the ball strong to the rim and had a consistent medium-range jumper off the dribble. Another important attribute Sarah brought to the team is her all-out desire to win. I knew when Sarah touched the ball she was thinking score.”
Ellie Reynolds, Central
Stats: 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals per game; 59 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range, 70.2 percent from the free-throw line
Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team)
Lowdown: The junior guard moved up to the first team after being named to the second team last year. ... Led the Falcons in scoring, rebounding and assists and helped the program surpass the 10-win mark for the first time in a decade. ... Scored in double figures 15 times, including a season-high 24 in a win over St. Joseph on Jan. 16. ... Also had 10 rebounds in that game for a double-double. ... Had 19 points and eight rebounds in a win over Burlington on Jan. 22.
Coach’s comment: “Next year, Ellie has the ability to not only be first-team All-Conference, but should also be in contention for Player of the Year,” Central coach Brian Garoutte said.
Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford
Stats: 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 4.0 blocks per game; 47 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3-point range
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team)
Lowdown: In just 10 games of the shortened Southeast Conference schedule, the talented sophomore wing gave a strong encore to a freshman season in which she was named first-team All-County and first-team All-SEC. ... As a sophomore, led the SEC in scoring and ranked second in rebounding. ... Recorded a rare triple-double in a win over Tremper on Feb. 23 to wrap up the season, totaling 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. ... Scored in double figures each game she played, including seven double-doubles in addition to the triple-double. ... Scored a season-high 29 points in a season-opening win over Tremper on Jan. 12 and had 22 points and 17 rebounds in WIAA Division-1 regional final loss to Indian Trail on Feb. 13.
Coach’s comment: “Nevaeh had another great season for us this year,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “You could tell she put in a lot of hard work this summer. Her dedication and love for the game is very evident. Not only did she bring us an offensive spark this year, her defense and rebounding was a huge part of our success. She has a natural apt for timing and blocking shots. Nevaeh also posses great leadership skills on and off the court. I am very excited to see what the next two years will bring her as she continues to work hard and dedicate her time to the game she loves.”
Kalina Winslow, Indian Trail
Stats: 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks per game; 38.1 percent from the field, 71.4 percent from the free-throw line, 23.5 percent from 3-point range, 51 made 3-pointers
Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team)
Lowdown: The senior guard wrapped up a standout high school career with her second straight first-team All County selection after she was named to the second team as a sophomore. ... Was the leader of a balanced Indian Trail squad that won a WIAA Division-1 regional title. ... Scored in double figures five times for the Hawks, including a season-high 19 points in a win over Bradford on Feb. 2. ... Was a three-year varsity starter and letterwinner for the Hawks. ... Has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at NCAA Division II Maryville University in St. Louis next season.
Coach’s comment: “Kalina was our primary ball-handler all season and initiated the offense for us,” Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. “She handles the basketball extremely well and has the ability to knock down a shot anywhere on the court. Kalina was also able to attack the rim and get her teammates involved. I was extremely proud of Kalina on the defensive end. We moved her around a lot this year, and her versatility was a huge asset for us. She was able to cause deflections and rebound the basketball very well on the defensive end. I am extremely proud of the leadership and mentality Kalina brought to the floor each and every game for us this year.”
SECOND TEAM
Seven players, meanwhile, were selected to the second team of the annual Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team.
Bradford had two selections in sophomores Syderah Farmer and Haley Christianson, Tremper had one in senior Brooks Clements, Central had one in sophomore Reese Rynberg, Wilmot had one in senior Sophia Parisi, Shoreland Lutheran had one in freshman Amanda Heusterberg and Christian Life had one in junior Tori Villarreal.
Here’s a glance at the seven second-team selections, with stats as provided by the coaches and WisSports.net:
Haley Christianson, Bradford
Lowdown: The sophomore guard moves up to the second team after receiving honorable mention as a freshman. ... Was named third-team All-Southeast Conference. ... Finished third on the Red Devils with 10.4 points per game and first in 3-pointers made with 15. ... Scored in double figures six times, including a season-high 21 in a win over Racine Park on Feb. 4.
Brooke Clements, Tremper
Lowdown: The senior forward garners her second consecutive second-team selection after finishing second on the Trojans with 9.2 points per game and first in rebounds with 10 per game, which was tied for second in the Southeast Conference. ... Was named third-team All-SEC. ... Scored 19 points in a win over Racine Case on Jan. 29. ... The four-sport athlete is a standout for the Tremper girls soccer team and also played this fall on the girls volleyball team and kicked for the football team.
Syderah Farmer, Bradford
Lowdown: The sophomore forward earns her first All-County commendation after ranking second on the Red Devils with 11.3 points per game and leading them with 10.5 rebounds per game, which also led the Southeast Conference. ... Was named second-team All-SEC. ... Recorded six double-doubles, including a 20-point, 18-rebound game in a win over Racine Case on Feb. 8.
Amanda Heusterberg, Shoreland Lutheran
Lowdown: The freshman forward had a great debut season for the Pacers, ranking second on the team with 9.8 points per game and first with 7.7 rebounds per game, which also ranked fifth in the Metro Classic Conference. ... Was named honorable mention All-Metro Classic. ... Had a huge game in a win over St. Joseph on Jan. 8 with 17 points and 24 rebounds and had two other double-doubles, including 21 points and 14 rebounds in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal loss to Racine Lutheran on Feb. 12.
Sophia Parisi, Wilmot
Lowdown: The senior guard earns her first All-County honors after helping the Panthers win a WIAA Division-2 regional title. ... Was named honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference. ... Ranked second on the Panthers with 13.8 points per game and second with 5.8 rebounds per game, which also ranked sixth and 11th in the SLC, respectively. ... Had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over state-ranked Racine Lutheran on Dec. 22 and also scored 20 points two other times.
Reese Rynberg, Central
Lowdown: The sophomore forward earns her first All-County selection after helping the Falcons surpass the 10-win mark for the first time in a decade. ... Was named honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference after finishing third on the Falcons with 6.2 points per game and second with 5.6 rebounds per game. ... Posted a double-double against Waterford on Jan. 18 with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Tori Villarreal, Christian Life
Lowdown: The junior forward garners his first All-County honors after averaging about 10 points per game for the Eagles. ... Was named second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference. ... Scored 14 points in a win over HOPE Christian on Jan. 16.
Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Roster
FIRST TEAM
Player Ht. Pos. Yr. School
Jayden Hill 5-8 G Jr. St. Joseph
Arianna Jenkins 5-11 F Jr. St. Joseph
McKenna Johnson 5-8 G Fr. Wilmot
Sarah Koestler 5-9 G Sr. Shoreland Lutheran
Ellie Reynolds 5-7 G Jr. Central
Nevaeh Thomas 6-0 G/F So. Bradford
Kalina Winslow 5-9 G Sr. Indian Trail
SECOND TEAM
Player Ht. Pos. Yr. School
Haley Christianson 5-4 G So. Bradford
Brooke Clements 5-10 F Sr. Tremper
Syderah Farmer 6-0 F So. Bradford
Amanda Heusterberg 6-0 F Fr. Shoreland Lutheran
Sophia Parisi 5-8 G Sr. Wilmot
Reese Rynberg 5-11 F So. Central
Tori Villarreal 5-6 G/F Jr. Christian Life
HONORABLE MENTION
Aliana Brown, So., Tremper; Natalie Brug, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Macey Gandee, Jr., Indian Trail; Adrianna Gonzalez, Fr., Indian Trail; Lauryn Johnson, Jr., Indian Trail; Madison Kasianowicz, So., Tremper; Ivelisse Perez, Sr., Bradford; Sydnee Quinn, Fr., Bradford; Deja Rivers, Jr., St. Joseph; Melaney Smith, Jr., Christian Life.