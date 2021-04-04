WATCH NOW: All-County Girls Basketball: Youth served on this year's first team

Coach’s comment: “Kalina was our primary ball-handler all season and initiated the offense for us,” Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. “She handles the basketball extremely well and has the ability to knock down a shot anywhere on the court. Kalina was also able to attack the rim and get her teammates involved. I was extremely proud of Kalina on the defensive end. We moved her around a lot this year, and her versatility was a huge asset for us. She was able to cause deflections and rebound the basketball very well on the defensive end. I am extremely proud of the leadership and mentality Kalina brought to the floor each and every game for us this year.”