Watch now: Area girls golf preview: State champion Central golfers motivated to repeat

BRIGHTON — There’s a zest in the air.

Recently at Brighton Dale Golf Links, junior twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, along with Chloe Brown and Elle OReilly, and the rest of the Central girls golf team are all smiles, working on chip shots on the practice green, with lots of bright sunshine and humid summer temperatures beating down on them.

The girls are laughing with head coach Ryan Dahl, enjoying the work and showing no signs of complacency to start the season.

Why shouldn’t they be happier than a puppy with a brand new chew toy?

After all, the Falcons are the defending WIAA Division 1 state champions, and they are only better this fall.

The Walker twins, now juniors, have been the top golfers the past two seasons, but this year Brown and OReilly have taken their games to new levels.

And the school records just keep coming.

“Those other girls have stepped up their game to match what the twins have done,” Dahl said. “That’s why we’re shooting some of the scores we’re shooting. Last year, we were a 310 to 320 team. Now, we’re shooting in the low 290s. That’s huge.”

“Chloe and Elle have just done a great job of transferring their game. Chloe shot a 73 her first round of the year, and Elle shot 75 the second round, they’ve been hovering in that 75-80 range, and that’s been the difference.”

Central has already shattered school record scores as a team with a 294 and 293 this season, and the Lady Falcons are currently ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin.Golf state rankings. Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove is No. 2.

With Brown and OReilly both seniors and the Walkers twins back as juniors, expectations are high.

These girls truly believe they can win it all again.

“When we first won, we were riding on a high for a couple of weeks,” Kylie Walker said recently at Brightondale. “Walking in school as state champions, it was pretty amazing. And it still is. We think about it all the time.”

“And we’re here to do it again.”

So has life changed for the girls golf program at Central? Golf doesn’t usually have the following of football or basketball, but Dahl says golf is getting more respect.

“Those four girls have done a really good job of leading by example and showing how do you practice, how do you improve?,” Dahl said. “We do days where our younger kids go with those girls and practice different types of shots. They are thinking they want to keep this going. This is not just a four-year thing. Let’s build a dynasty here.”

Stepping up their games

Dahl says the Walker twins and OReilly have played in more tournaments this past summer, like the Wisconsin State Women’s Open and the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur tournament.

They were playing on courses that were 600 yards longer, and they learned how to play at that distance, which helped their experience, Dahl said.

“Playing against the best golfers around really helped them,” Dahl added.

Katelynn Walker says this year’s team is much more confident, because they know they can win it all.

OReilly says her game is a bit better this season based on course management.

“When I go into a hole, it’s less ‘Let’s see how far my driver goes’ and more ‘If I hit a 7-iron I’ll be in a much better spot going into the green,’” she said. “It’s helped me make more pars, normally I’m a bogey-birdie, bogey-birdie type person, but making pars has been a huge difference.”

For Brown, she says she’s improved her short game.

“I was putting a lot and going to the course a lot with my dad,” she said. “I was practicing and working on my finer points.”

And the team chemistry is there.

The Walkers and OReilly all live in the Strawberry Creek subdivision, which houses the Strawberry Creek Golf Course.

Brown used to work at Strawberry Creek as well, so the fearsome foursome has spent a lot of time off the course as well.

“Three of us live in the same neighborhood, and me and Chloe work together at Strawberry Creek, so we see each other a lot,” OReilly said.

The girls all have high hopes to finish high at state, but there is a lot of season left.

So it is state title or bust?

“We want to win the conference title,” Dahl said. “We’ve actually never won a regional or sectional title. We really want to win one of those.”

“Grove will be tough. It would be a very big disappointment if we didn’t make state. You return all four of your players from a state championship. We should be there and contending to win it on the second day of state.”

Area girls golf capsules Bradford

Coach, record: Gary Vargas, fourth year. 0-21 in SEC.

Returning letter-winners: Ava Litkey, sr., three-time letter-winner.

Key newcomers: Campell Casper, soph.; Grace Kleutsch, fr.; Norvalee Catrine, fr.

Expectations: Litkey has made second team all-SEC and advanced to sectionals the past three years. She has the ability to make state, Vargas said.

After graduating Jenna Hutchings, who is playing at Carthage College, and Skylar Battersby, Vargas said the team is rebuilding.

“Our newcomers are just learning the sport, but I’m looking forward to them being sophomores with a year experience,” Vargas said. “By the end of the year we may have two of the other JV players advance to varsity.”

Tremper

Coach, record: Jackie Valeri, first year, assistant coach several years

Returning letter-winners: Phina Troha, sr.; Rebecca Susmilch, jr.; McKenna Furst, jr.; Mary Riese, jr. Kenzie Kuhagen, jr.; Emily Larson, sr.

Newcomers: Victoria Keckler, jr.; Reina Haapanen, soph.; Alyson Dahl, soph.; Katelyn Dahl, soph.

Outlook: “My goal for our team is to end up within the top three teams of our conference,” Valeri said. “Our girls have been working and practicing hard on their golf games, and they are starting to see some positive results of their work. Our girls have been getting better with each match they play, and I can’t ask for more than that. We have a wonderful group of girls that help and encourage each other with their games, and I think that really helps our team.”

Indian Trail

Coach, record: Curtis Goettke, seventh year, 4th in SEC last year.

Key returning letter-winners: Maddie Dahlk, sr., sectional qualifier as junior; Morgan Calhoun, soph.; Bailey Schumann, jr.

Newcomers: Payton Torres, soph.; Brooke Robinson, soph.; Lexie Joy, fr.

Outlook: “We have the potential to compete for and get close to moving up to third place in the conference,” Goettke said. “However, the girls need to play the golf I know they are capable of.”

Wilmot

Coach, record: Ellie Greene, first year, 0-6 last year.

Key returning letter-winners: Payton Morton, jr. (sectional qualifier); Julie Awe, sr.; Vivian Kveck, jr.

Newcomers: Reese Wells, soph.; Marisa Komar, fr.; Zoey Feekes, sr.

Outlook: “We expect to compete and chase third place,” Greene said. “We are growing and getting better to put up a better fight this year.”

She says Central and Grove will be atop the Southern Lakes.

“We are a growing program with potential,” Greene added. “We are working on consistency and increasing numbers. We are loving being competitive with other teams and working toward third place.”